NRA’s 27 guns and tall poppy syndrome

By Phillip Matogo More by this Author

On the morning of February 6, 1981, a group of 42 combatants wielding 27 guns stormed Kabamba Barracks…wait a minute…we were told they were 27 combatants.

I’m confused, their narrative keeps changing.

Soon we’ll be told that there was only one person who stormed Kabamba while shirtless with muscles gleaming like an oiled bodybuilder; amid bullets flying in all directions.

And that Rambo will go by the name of President Museveni.

That version might be revealed in the next edition of The Mustard Seed, with the subtitle: First Blood Too.

Yet the truth about the Bush War is less Rambo, and more African warlord-esque.

To be clear, when Idi Amin’s forces invaded the Kagera Salient, Tanzania, in 1978, events moved very quickly.



On December 23, 1978, rebel Museveni and his merry band of rebels (under the conductorship of Julius Nyerere) embarked on massive recruitment.

Soon, Museveni had 200 fighters culled from Ugandan workers in Karagwe District, Tanzania.

As he swept into Uganda, Museveni recruited more than 8,000 troops and that’s when Museveni’s Front for National Salvation (Fronasa) teamed up with Tanzanian forces to “liberate” Mbarara on January 28, 1979.



In Mbarara, Museveni recruited hugely. It is believed that even the night dancers threw on their disco-shoes and fell into a goose step as Fronasa grew to 10,000 men!

By the time Kampala fell, Museveni had more fighters than Milton Obote’s Kikosi Maalum (special forces in Swahili).

This is why Museveni was appointed minister of Defence. The myth that it was his expert use of the thumbs-up sign which got him the appointment has long since been discredited.

Advertisement

It’s clear that Fronasa was not small potatoes. So there’s little chance of Museveni’s fighters having shrunk to 27 men, or 42 men with 27 guns.

Such mythmaking is meant to instil fear in Ugandans by convincing us that we are dealing with gods instead of men.

This NRA/M mythmaking relates to the tall poppy syndrome.



This cultural phenomenon occurs when people who are full of themselves (as many Ugandans are) are cut down to size in the manner of “cutting down the tall poppy”.

In countries like Australia, this syndrome promotes egalitarianism.

By description, it comes from the fable about the Roman king, Lucius Tarquinius Superbus.

When asked by a messenger from his son about how to govern men, the king went into his garden and cut the heads off the tallest poppies.

The message was unmistakable: the people must, like poppies, grow together, and if one grows too tall, s/he must be cut down to size.

The NRM, like the Roman king, seeks to cut us all down to size so we are dwarfed by towering narratives of its heroics in the bush.

By regaling us of these narratives on ‘Tarehe Sita’ day, we are left cretinised and reminded that we should not dare oppose such Goliaths as Museveni.

In Michael Jordan’s documentary The Last Dance, Jordan says one of his keys to winning was destroying his opponent’s confidence in trying to oppose his dominance.

If Jordan was Ugandan, he would surely have been NRM.

To overcome the NRM, we must remember that the NRA’s 27 gun or 27 men stories are myths because there was no NRA when Kabamba Barracks was attacked in 1981.

At the time, Museveni led the Popular Resistance Army (PRA).

His army only became NRA when it merged with ex-president Yusuf Lule’s group, the Uganda Freedom Fighters.

Second, the NRM are not gods or Bachwezi but only men and women who have overstayed their welcome.

Mr Matogo is co-host of the RX Radio satirical show: Hear Me Out. mugashop74@gmail.com