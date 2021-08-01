NRM and Uganda’s equivalent of receiving ‘the mark of the beast’

By Gawaya Tegulle More by this Author

One of the brand new Members of Parliament is a man really close to my heart. But that’s not the point. What really is in issue here is that I was happy for him alright, yet greatly alarmed about the party he had chosen: the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). I was horror-struck that a man of his calibre – a good, honest and upright fellow, if ever such a one walked the face of the earth – had chosen a party whose members readily admit is nothing more than a mafia outfit. And the mafia tag wasn’t appended by the Opposition; nay! The christening was done two decades ago by then vice president Gilbert Bukenya, when it dawned upon him that he had gotten more than he’d bargained for.

Like many people, I suspect my friend joined NRM because it was the easier way to win an election in many places. The keen eye will have noticed that for the last 35 years, the way State power is organised and exercised and the way national resources are deployed or distributed is such that everything is strategically aligned to ensure that life becomes extremely difficult for those who do not agree with President Museveni. It has reached a level where it is nigh impossible to do any serious or meaningful business or get a rewarding job, win an election or undertake any profitable enterprise, unless you are ready to join in with the praise singers and bootlickers of the President. It is not unreasonable to extrapolate that very soon it may be anywhere between difficult and impossible to access life’s most basic necessities, if you are not toeing the line.

The “dominance” of the NRM has been procured, not by superior political ideology, proven performance or goodwill for the people of Uganda; but by sheer highhandedness, intrigue and conspiracy against the national interest, punctuated by extreme brutality against those who oppose, and lavish handouts for those who happily fall in line. It is the taxpayer who picks the bills for all this, as we helplessly witness unprecedented abuse of State power and looting of State resources.

Understandably, therefore, many people prefer to take the easier route: worship Mr Museveni. Because he is firmly entrenched, thanks to a strong army that is built around himself and his family, people see no possibility that he will leave power any time soon; so even many of those we knew as strong Opposition figures have, over time, been won over. Now they are “also eating”. Sad!

So when my friend, a passionate Christian, joined the NRM, it was as depressing as hearing that one of your very own has taken on what the Bible calls “The Mark of the Beast” – the Anti-Christ, whose name is represented by the notorious number “666” and who will lead the forces of evil against the Son of God in the last days.

I see many parallels between Uganda today and what the world will be like when the Anti-Christ takes over.

One, is that each scenario has an all-powerful figure who loves to be worshipped, as though he is God; and thereby trying to take the place of the Lord.

Second, the Good Book says, “It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.” Exactly where Uganda is today with NRM!

Third, like Mr Museveni, the Anti-Christ (who will only emerge after the Rapture of the Church) will fool everyone. He will start off as a nice, charismatic fellow who wants to put things right, so that people will live happily ever after; but later his true colours will emerge – vicious, anti-people and unforgiving. But by then it will be too late as he will have entrenched himself.

Those who think short-term and cannot withstand brief suffering will take on the mark of the beast, thereby locking themselves out of eternal life in Heaven.

Question: What is the common denominator between Beatrice Anywar, Beti Kamya, Thomas Tayebwa, Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, his deputy Anita Among and many others? Answer: they crossed from the side of good, essentially choosing Uganda’s version of “the mark of the beast”.

