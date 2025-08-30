NRM at 40: From historicals to biologicals and survivors

Attended Uganda’s 51st Independence anniversary commemoration ceremony in Rukungiri. I felt a sense of déjà vu as I cast a wary look at the venue.

I had been at the same venue on June 6, 1985 as part of the Kasese District Youth Delegation attending International Youth Day. The president then was Dr A M Obote and the Master of Ceremonies was Olanya Olenge (Deputy Minister for Culture and Community Development). The Police Brass Band led by Okello, as was common in those days, was present. And in its shadow was Kamuli Boys Primary School Brass Band.

A jolly Olanya Olenge made fun of Okello and his Police Brass Band, joking that Kamuli Boys School Brass Band would ably replace them. We sang Obote praise songs. The Rukungiri event was the last major national gathering to be addressed by President Obote; for about seven weeks. Later on July 27 1985, his government was toppled by the army.

With the shifty urgency and agency of youth, our UPC back ground could not hold fast. We were soon looking for inspiration in the rebel National Resistance Army (NRA). So, when I say I am a historical (in age), I mean everything the word comes with. The good thing with me is that I have the presence of mind and political perspective to appreciate that the time of the historicals lies in the past. That’s why I am in Kiburara minding my duck rearing business.

From 1986, the NRM mobilisation to rally the ekolo (Lingala: nation) has passed through several identity phases. Initially, there were ‘the historicals’. Then there came ‘the geographicals’. The historicals represented the foundation on which the armed struggle was built (yes, the founders or shareholders).

However, with the democratisation process hinged on the expansion of the National Resistance Council (NRC), a new group identity that can only be called ‘geographicals’ was born.

With an expanded NRC, leaders from the regions with less ideological proximity to NRM ideals were co-opted.

That’s how Ms Rebecca Kadaga came on board. Kadaga came from Busoga, an area that had voted overwhelmingly against UPC in the 1980 General Election. With Busoga’s population numbers, Kadaga (along with Auntie Spe and Vickie Ssekitoleko) were game to the NRM. But they were not historical; they were not shareholders.

After ‘the historicals and ‘the geographicals’, there was another identity group: the biologicals. This group identity was born after the 1996 presidential elections. That was the time Gen SS was rampant and doing whatever pleased him.

After the bitter 2001 elections came ‘the Chemicals’. These were cadres whose job was to mobilise the population by using tear gas. Ugandans endured “the Chemicals” until 2021. After the 2021 elections, we have had “the Filials” (I will not translate the word ‘filial’ for obvious reasons).

As we were getting used to the peace of “the Filias”, we seem to have gotten another group identity (which we can only describe as “the physicals”). These are NRM cadres devoid of any ideological upbringing (but with muscle strength as their only political resource).

They don’t care about historicals, geographicals, biologicals, chemicals, or others. They get what they want by causing chaos; by fighting physically.

NRM supporters accompany President Museveni to pick his nomination forms from the party's electoral commission headquarters in Kampala on June 28, 2025. PHOTO/IBRAHIM KAVUMA

The latest group is “the survivals” (or survivors). These are johnny-come-latelies. They are shrewed and carry the attitude of “the physicals” but retain some ideological upbringing. They will do anything to get what they want in the NRM. They will even employ “the physicals” to do their bidding.

Ladies and gentlemen, that’s what the state of the mighty NRM (after 40 years managing the affairs of the state). Please note that NRM is not only running the government, it is now the state. Chew on that.

The writer, Asuman Bisiika, is the former executive director of the East African Flagpost. | [email protected]