NRM doesn’t walk the talk on corruption

For sometime now, the media has been buzzing with news about the parliamentary commissioners—Mathias Mpuuga, Solomon Silwany, Prossy Akampulira Mbabazi, and Esther Afoyochan—who have been accused of awarding themselves Shs1.7 billion. This scandalous move has sparked a campaign to censure them for illegally pocketing public funds.

Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyaga County) reports that 145 MPs have already signed the censure motion. It’s shocking that the NRM party, which claims transparency as one of its key values, has not only failed miserably to tackle corruption but has also advised its MPs to avoid signing the censure motion.

Recently, NRM Caucus Vice Spokesperson Herbert Kinobere warned NRM MPs against signing the motion until President Museveni gives his guidance. This move was expected, likely influenced by an unseen, powerful figure intimidating MPs into compliance. This pressure has stalled the censure motion at 145 signatures, setting a terrible precedent for the NRM party and Uganda’s fight against corruption. It implies that even when officials blatantly steal public funds with all evidence against them, they can escape accountability and even be rewarded.

Uganda has several anti-corruption agencies, heavily funded by taxpayer money, yet they often fail to catch many corrupt individuals by year’s end. These agencies have remained silent on this issue, possibly waiting for the President’s directive. The implicated commissioners have also kept silent. Unlike politicians worldwide who resign and apologise for minor mistakes, Ugandan leaders seem willing to fight tooth and nail to keep their jobs, even when caught red-handed.

This silence and lack of accountability within the NRM, a party with little history of effectively fighting corruption, is disheartening. Despite President Museveni’s lengthy speeches on combating corruption, the actions taken have been minimal at best. It is known that anyone who fails to steal during this era might never get another chance, given the uncertainty of future leadership.

However, I echo the voices of right-minded Ugandans: the self-awarded payment on the Consolidated Fund and should be thoroughly investigated. Even if investigations are ongoing, the reports should be made public, regardless of the anticipated embarrassment. It is crucial to bring these reports to light and prepare for the next scandal.

It is deeply troubling that the Parliamentary Commission believes it has unlimited power and a blank cheque for remunerating its members. If no penalties are imposed now, they will continue to reward themselves in the future without consequence.