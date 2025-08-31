NRM elections: No tears for Becky, but then again, no cheers for Anita

Ah, Anita! Was there not a time on God’s good earth, when the name ‘Anita’ conjured up images of this soft, sweet, and shy lovely piece of nature, a damsel in distress, freaking out on a white pony, waiting for a swashbuckling knight in shining armour to rescue her from a dragon? And then, the dragon dealt with, wouldn’t the knight then ride off into the sunset, tender damsel on his arm, wed her, and they live happily ever after?

Oh, how so far back, in the dim, distant past that now does seem! Oh, how the years go by! Oh, how images shift, in the twinkling of an eye, from a narrative of vulnerability to one of a sheer marauding, devastating damsel, telling a tale of indomitability and invincibility, devouring everything in her path! In a complete dramatic reversal, people need to be rescued when they cross the path of this damsel! Fault her on two or three issues, but nobody can deny that this Anita is a true disciple of Niccolo Machiavelli – ruthlessly strategic, with a win-at-all-costs approach in pursuit of power: wily and adept at twisting events to her advantage. She’s forever plotting 10 steps ahead; and she’s shrewd and resourceful, skilled at manoeuvring through challenges.

As things stand now, absolutely unbeatable.

Dust has begun to settle in the wake of a typically chaotic election of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). But no other battle captured the public imagination like that of former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca “Becky” Kadaga, and, now Second Deputy Prime Minister, a veteran of Ugandan politics; taking on reigning Speaker, Jenny-come-lately, Anita Among. In their speeches, Becky was superior in substance, but politics in Uganda is never about substance; it is about style, and Anita is the queen of style, right from her dress code to her methods of work.

Errors of strategy are sometimes understandable, but this one was unforgivable: by now, ‘Becky’ should have known certain rules, as she battled Anita for Second National Vice Chairpersonship (Female) of the NRM. One of them is that you can get away with just about anything with President Museveni, but not talking “at” him, and certainly not in public. That is an unforgivable sin. Becky should have looked up, checked the alignment of stars, and happily taken whatever package the President was offering if she stood down for Anita. That way, she’d have saved face and stayed in the President’s good books.

Mr Museveni doesn’t divorce you in secret...he sends subtle signals, hidden in plain sight, hoping that you will see the dots, connect them nicely, and have the presence of mind to know exactly what you ought to do. Ugandan politics is a political jungle; survival for the fittest! And the Speaker has excelled at reading the terrain well like a chess master and plotting her next move light years ahead of her opponents. Becky stood no chance against an opponent that superior. But then again, it is hard to sympathise with Becky, who, as Speaker, in 2017, presided over the unfortunate amendment of the Constitution to keep Mr Museveni in power. She has openly bragged about it.

She did the country a great disservice; so, seeing her feel the pain of Mr Museveni staying in power sounds just about fair. No tears for her. But then again, no cheers for Anita either; for she’s doing exactly what Becky did – facilitating the continuity of a repressive, autocratic regime that has dragged Uganda down the drain. And she has openly endorsed dynastic authoritarianism before our very eyes with the “father, son, and holy spirit” ideology. That is wrong. In the end, therefore, this here article (excuse my old English) is not about Kadaga; neither is it about Anita. No.

It is about a bigger problem: Uganda is sliding deeper into the abyss as people compete for power to satisfy their personal lusts at the expense of the greater good and the broader public interest. Politics doesn’t have to be this shocking, this cruel, and this desperate. Ugandans must sober up and do what is right. Unless and until we stop pretending that all’s well, this nation will collapse under the weight of our own foolishness.





Mr Tegulle is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda

[email protected]





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;