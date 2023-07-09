NRM govt lacks moral authority to fight graft

In the last quarter of 2022, government bought a total of 100,000 pieces of iron sheets to be donated to the impoverished and vulnerable people of Karamoja. Sadly, a couple of months later, it was discovered that Cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament and a host of public servants had allegedly misappropriated more than 14,500 pieces of these iron sheets.

There have been countless cases of grotesque theft of government funds and physical property under the NRM regime over the years. Incidentally, the thieves do not mind stealing from even lepers.

They have, without remorse, severally stolen from the sick, the poor, victims of war and natural disasters, refugees, children, women and all sorts of vulnerable people.

So last week, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ms Jane Frances Abodo, reportedly closed the files of 17 top government ministers named in the iron sheets saga, including that of the Vice President, the Speaker of Parliament and the Prime Minister. She cited lack of evidence against these leaders.

“In considering the culpability of the suspects, a number of factors were taken into account, including circumstances under which iron sheets were received; the manner of use of iron sheets upon receipt and refunds made in kind and cash,” she said.

There is, in my opinion, prima facie evidence against all these leaders. Certainly, if this was a serious country, with high regard to governance and moral standards, the mere fact that these leaders irregularly received the iron sheets, would have made them resign immediately.

However, in NRM’s Uganda, political leaders, technocrats and civil servants indulge in such impropriety with impunity.

This is driven by greed and the governance philosophy which promote self-aggrandisement rather than the pursuit of the common good of all. In the end, however, the thieves plough back their loot to bankroll political campaigns of regime leaders. This, consequently, ensures regime survival and longevity.

It is, therefore, foolhardy to imagine that the NRM regime will meaningfully fight corruption. The cancer has permeated all the organs of the regime.

The situation is so gloomy that even some government bodies instituted to fight graft are embroiled in it.

So to attempt to fight corruption would tantamount to fighting the regime itself. The President, as usual, will do his window dressing, but there will be no change.

This is precisely because the thieves understand his psyche and stance on the issue. They know the President lacks the will power to fight graft. They know, as long as one loots and contributes spoils to regime survival and longevity, there will be no adverse consequences.

They know that corruption will be tolerated as long as one is loyal and pays personal allegiance to the NRM regime.

Conclusively, the point needs to be made, without any fear of contradiction, that without exemplary leadership, it is impossible to stop stealing of public resources and any other vice in government.

Leading by example is the most powerful weapon in the arsenal of a leader who wants to influence society in a positive direction.

This leadership quality is deficient in the NRM, so it is not in a position to fight and end corruption