NRM manifesto and why PDM won't fly

As the National Resistance Movement (NRM) doubles down on the Parish Development Model (PDM), questions about its design, implementation, and economic logic remain unanswered. This is the darling policy proposal that NRM is hyping.

A critical look exposes its misgivings. In its latest manifesto, NRM has placed PDM at the forefront of its poverty alleviation strategy, even proposing to triple its funding.

While the government presents PDM as a transformative solution, a closer examination reveals a programme beset by structural flaws, questionable economic assumptions, and a troubling gap between political ambition and practical reality.

Rather than doubling down, this is a moment for a sober rethink. To dismiss the PDM entirely would be to ignore the tangible benefits it has brought to some Ugandans. Verified reports from local media and government communications highlight genuine cases of transformation.

In Ntoroko District, a PDM beneficiary group used a loan to purchase a motorised boat, revolutionising their fish trade on Lake Albert. In Luweero District, a farmers' cooperative used PDM funds to acquire a collective maize mill.

In Lira, several individuals have successfully invested in retail shops, motorcycle (boda boda) businesses, and small-scale poultry farming, citing PDM's accessible credit as the crucial seed capital they previously lacked.

However, these individual successes exist alongside worrying systemic data. The central pillar of the PDM's sustainability—loan repayment—shows alarming signals.

According to the Ministry of Finance's report on the implementation of PDM for Financial Year 2022/2023, the national loan recovery rate was projected to be a concern, with many local governments reporting collections below 30 percent in the initial phases.

A more recent Parliamentary Committee on Finance Report from mid-2024 noted that while recovery is improving in some parishes, the national average remains "unsatisfactory and a threat to the revolving fund model."

This data aligns with the unofficial figures often cited by critics and mirrors a familiar pattern. This is not a new problem for NRM's poverty alleviation schemes.

A direct comparison with past programmes reveals a discouraging trend: The Youth Livelihood Programme, launched in 2013, was plagued by exceptionally low recovery rates. A 2021 report by the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) cited a national recovery rate of just 3.8 percent.

The Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme has also struggled with recoveries. The same 2021 PAC report indicated a recovery rate of approximately 24 percent.

PDM, with its early recovery rates hovering in a similar low range, risks following this well-trodden path to fiscal insolvency. PDM’s core mechanism—providing low-interest loans through a digital platform—is touted as a way to leapfrog bureaucratic delays and inject capital directly into the grassroots. However, this very design is its primary weakness.

By framing poverty alleviation primarily as a problem of access to credit, PDM misdiagnoses the issue. It loads financial risk onto the most vulnerable populations, whose challenges often extend far beyond a simple lack of capital. Could this be a debt trap in disguise? The most immediate red flag is the abysmal loan recovery rate. Furthermore, the model provides a lump-sum "windfall" without the necessary scaffolding for success. A Shs1m loan, devoid of sustained business development support, mentorship, or a step-laddered investment plan, is a high-risk gamble.

The programme’s one-size-fits-all allocation model is another critical flaw. By allocating the same Shs100m to a densely populated, economically dynamic parish in Mutungo, Kampala, as to a remote parish in Abim District, PDM promotes a geographical fallacy over economic sense.

Population density is a key indicator of economic activity; people migrate towards opportunity. Equating these vastly different parishes on a map ignores their wildly divergent economic potentials and needs, rewarding inefficiency and diluting the impact of scarce resources.

NRM's manifesto pledge to increase PDM allocation from the current Shs2.4 trillion annually to a potential Shs7.2 trillion is, therefore, a fiscally irresponsible proposition. Instead of pouring more money into a leaky system, Uganda must have the courage to explore more innovative and direct approaches.

The debate around a Universal Basic Income (UBI), for instance, deserves serious consideration. A UBI would provide a direct, no-strings-attached financial floor for all citizens, stimulating local economies from the ground up, empowering individuals to invest in their own priorities.

Mr Bryan Jumba is an economist - development, policy and innovation