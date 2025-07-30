NRM on the verge of forming a parallel, Independents’ party

For about two weeks now, the NRM Party has been engaged in the political party primaries aimed at choosing a representative of the party in preparation for the forthcoming 2026 general elections. Today’s primaries have come against the backdrop of a hotly contested battle for the party’s parliamentary flags, which left the party, by Friday, July 25, 2025, with over 300 petitions from contenders. This, according to the chairman, Electoral Commission, was caused by bad 'manners' from aspirants and party electoral officials. Even the NRM party flag for LC5, mayoral and councillor positions saw several incumbents upset by new faces, a trend analysts said, sets a pace for a new political configuration within the ruling party. Both the NRM parliamentary and LC5 and mayoral flagbearers will compete with candidates from other parties for the different seats in the 2026 general elections.

In Kampala, just like other parts of the country, the parliamentary, LC5, mayoral and councillor elections, though to a certain extent generally peaceful, were marred by isolated incidents of violence, vote tampering, and electoral irregularities in almost all parts of the country. Following the print media outbursts, circulating video clips and rhetoric by the losers, it appears that the losers in the primaries have lost trust in the main party and hence contemplate forming a party of independents to forge ahead in participating in the forthcoming 2026 general elections. When the public hears of key persons who have been supporting the party by providing free office accommodation for NRM are closing and abandoning chairmanship, it is indeed a recipe for the formation of an independent thinking that, enough is enough for the main party!

Supporters of the losers have gone to the extent of burning T-shirts of the main party, an indication that the activities of the main party have no meaning anymore to them, hence planning for an alternative course of action. As it stands, the activities of the party have degenerated into a do- or-die situation! A video clip of a Hon Woman contender, in Budama South, clearly shows how the party has not grown into maturity, degenerating into chaos, violence, etc. Often seen is that winners boast while losers respond with anger, citing vote rigging and other electoral malpractices as the reason they cannot concede. As noted, this behaviour is not unique to the NRM, but common to all Uganda’s political parties and reflects poorly on the maturity of the country’s political class. Interestingly, accepting loss with dignity and remaining committed to the political party’s vision, mission and strategic objectives would ultimately improve the political culture and the quality of elections.

However, today, incumbent ministers, MPs, mayors and councillors, who cry foul, and lose in the primaries promise to run as independents, hence, “Independents’ Party”? This will be taken as a betrayal to the main party! If it is true that some of them have been supporting the main party activities through the provision of services such as office accommodation, mentorship, ambulances, etc., why opt to withdraw them just because you have lost in the primaries elections? This will tantamount to politics of individual interest, not service to the citizens towards socio-economic transformation of society, ultimately securing the future --- the NRM slogan. Despite President Museveni’s call for political maturity, calling the electorate to shun Opposition leaders who “ do not care”, the shortcomings of the recent NRM primaries in which some unpatrotic actors allegedly committed mistakes such as: altering results, tampering with the registers, and using violence that led to injuries and deaths, paints a bad picture on the NRM party.

Are the losing ministers, MPs, LC5 chairpersons, mayors and councillors forming a new party, and if so, who will be the leader and under what slogan? Will it also secure the future for our citizens? It appears there is a new political party in the offing, “Independents’ Party” parallel to the ideals of the main NRM Party, because all the losers in parliamentary, mayoral, LC5, and councillors races vow to go independent come the 2026 general elections! We are watching!

Dr Fabiano Okware, Independent Business and Management Consultant



