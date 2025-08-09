NRM party leadership and the Independents

It is one of those times again. Mr Museveni and his mighty NRM are grappling with the management of the fall-out from the party’s primary elections. Needless to say, this fallout will birth so-called NRM-leaning Independent candidates. In the 2021 elections, I was a self-assigned militant, activist and campaigner for Mr Museveni's candidacy.

And boy, oh boy, I ended up in the middle of an electoral process (NRM primaries) for which I had not psychologically prepared myself. I remember a senior clergy from the Catholic Diocese of Kasese accusing me of things I didn’t even know of.

He protested over what he said looked like NRM’s deliberate act of marginalising Catholics in the leadership of Kasese District.

When I told him I was not (even) a member of the NRM, he felt insulted (he had – wrongly though – heard that I was in the ki-thing). “I have learnt that the NRM Secretariat consulted you on the merit of the petition whose aim is to dispossess a Catholic child of his victory in the NRM primaries. Your father was a DP member like mine.

Why are you not seeing that Catholics and former DP members are being marginalised by the NRM leadership in Kasese?” he protested. I had not prepared for this. Truth is, I was not consulted by anyone from the NRM Secretariat over a petition protesting primaries. Neither was I a member of any formal structure of the 2021 NRM campaign. And by the way, even the just-ended NRM primaries didn’t return any Catholics among the NRM (aspiring) parliamentary candidates.

*************

Initially, NRM primaries were conducted on the basis of universal suffrage and secret ballot.

NRM members were registered in a book (the famous Yellow Book), which worked as the roll of voters. With petitions protesting electoral malpractices, it was clear that the secret ballot system was not going to work well in the NRM primaries. They went for what they thought was a foolproof system where a human being is the ballot.

Yes, voters (physically) queued behind a candidate (his or her portrait poster, agent, symbol, etc) in a show of open and public expression of choice. Fool-proof? No. This is NRM, you know; we still have petitions protesting electoral thefts. I have a report on the NRM primaries in Rwenzori region (Tooro Kingdom as of October 9, 1962). The case of Kasese is curious.

There was a clear case of collapse of the electoral process. Kasese may have more (so-called) NRM-leaning Independents than in 2021. Most of these Independents will be people thought to have proximity to (or encouraged by) the NRM District NRM leadership. How that leaves the party strength in the district is moot.

************

Even when we were not near, we followed the goings-on in the Constituent Assembly. In fact, I even voted in Kampala Central at the Uganda Women Christian Women Association on George Street. I remember voting for Kafumbe Mukasa (RIP). And if my memory serves me right, it was Gen Moses Ali who suggested that all people aspiring to be candidates would have to belong to political parties.

With the democratic idealism of the time, Gen Ali’s idea was shot down. And Independent candidates were provided for in the Constitution. With the failure of queuing (behind a candidate) to determine the right winner in NRM primaries, the NRM leadership is at tether’s end.

As usual, we are tempted to make some suggestion (cynical though it might be): let a committee of elders choose flag bearers (as is done in NUP). Lol! On a more ‘unserious’ note: let there be deterrent sanctions for those found guilty of stealing votes at all levels.

The writer, Asuman Bisiika, is the former executive editor of the East African Flagpost. | [email protected]