NRM primaries: Voting by lining up in a public election is unconstitutional

oting by lining up behind candidates can be a good thing. If you’re broke, as a country or political party, you save billions - because you don’t need to print ballot papers. If you are habitually disorganised and completely incapable of marshalling and coordinating your electoral machinery, lining up can mask those deficiencies nicely.

Lining up can also be great if your country or party is incorrigibly corrupt and folks just can’t stop stealing votes one way or another. You can tout it as an answer to calls for transparency! If these were some of the considerations, then one might be tempted to understand, perhaps even forgive Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) for having its members line up behind candidates during recent primaries.

But perspective changes when one considers the international and regional legal framework Uganda subscribes to, and which it is required to respect, to reflect good corporate citizenship in the international domain.

Article 25(b) of The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) is clear: “Every citizen shall have the right... to vote and to be elected at genuine periodic elections... by secret ballot.” Uganda ratified the ICCPR in 1995.

The UN Human Rights Committee’s General Comment No. 25 stresses the centrality of secrecy in voting to ensure freedom of choice. Regionally speaking, Article 17 of The African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG, which Uganda ratified in 2021), demands transparent, free, and fair electoral processes. The secret ballot is the universal gold standard and is essential for the free expression of voter will.

A citizen has peace of mind that, apart from the Lord God Almighty, nobody else knows which way they voted. These laws do not exempt “internal” party democracy from compliance. Uganda’s practice of lining up in NRM primaries thus places it in breach of its international human rights obligations.

At a national level, the Constitution, in Article 1(4), says people’s sovereignty shall be exercised through free and fair elections. Objective II (iii) and Article 72 (2) require political parties to conform to democratic principles in their internal organisation and practice. The public visibility of one’s vote in lining up torpedoes free expression. Voters may face retaliation, loss of services, violence, or intimidation. That suggests the consent expressed is not freely given, violating the principle of popular sovereignty.

To aggravate matters, because the NRM is Uganda’s dominant party, its primaries more or less determine the final election outcome.

These primaries, therefore, shape public representation, making them quasi-public elections in effect. This means lining up undermines the spirit and purpose of Article 68 (1), which requires a secret ballot at public elections, even if it might be close to avoiding a technical violation.

And if the process leading up to the final election compromises the integrity thereof, then it cannot pass constitutional muster. Article 29(1) (a, b, and e) provides for the freedom of thought, conscience, belief, association, and political participation. If voters are coerced or intimidated into aligning with dominant factions in full public view, their freedom to associate politically is compromised.

Lining up thus chills participation, especially for women, youth, ethnic minorities, and those aligned with Opposition or reformist factions.

We see a cumulative unconstitutionality to the NRM primaries. Even if NRM primaries fall outside the strict legal definition of a “public election,” their practical effect, political dominance, and impact on electoral outcomes mean that they must be held to a higher constitutional standard.

Lining up violates the democratic spirit, protections for voter autonomy, and participatory governance enshrined in the Constitution. It is unlikely, then, that the outcomes in such an electoral process truly reflect the will of the people. In substance and effect, therefore, the practice is unconstitutional. Does Uganda truly want to firm up as a democracy?

Then we must codify party primary procedures in the Political Party and Organisations Act to mandate democratic standards, and entrench the right to vote in private as a democratic entitlement. The Electoral Commission should exercise oversight of party primaries to guarantee compliance, and independent observers should be in place to monitor and report thereon.

Uganda’s democracy will never be deeper than the internal democracy of its ruling party. If the dominant political party operates on intimidation and fear, national politics will reflect those same toxins. Disparaging the NRM's lining-up system is, therefore, not just a party matter—it is a national imperative.

The writer, Gawaya Tegulle, is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda.