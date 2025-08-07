NRM primaries: Why I won’t campaign for my party flag-bearer

Benjamin Franklin, a founding father of the United States, who died in 1790 at the age of 84, once alluded to the fact that if good people did not take up leadership roles, bad people would do.

Good leaders must possess attributes that enable them to inspire and guide others. They must be intelligent and have clean hands. In addition, they must be of integrity to build trust and foster positive attitudes among the people.

The NRM party is currently identifying its flagbearers for next year’s general election. However, the system is not supporting everyone to compete for these political positions. Transactional politics has taken over. That’s why we might end up with baggage as leaders in some places.

In Masindi, like many other areas, polling was marred with bribery, intimidation, political thuggery and other malpractices.

Goons were paid to desecrate and pull down opponents’ posters, influence people to hide or steal their giant portraits, compromised some of their agents and electoral officials, and bought off some of their supporters to shun polling stations.

During the candidates’ briefing at the official launch of the campaigns last month, a catalogue of actions for smooth campaigns was announced to curtail the emergence of independent candidates.

However, none of the measures were implemented. Independents are now going to storm the political arena. Masindi District has 417 villages, 57 parishes, 10 sub-counties, four town councils and four Divisions.

However, only two weeks were allotted for candidates to cover all this terrain. They lost time waiting for logistics from the NRM electoral commission to carry out joint campaigns as the party had promised.

On the campaign trail, they raced against time and only competed in dishing out money. Aspiring MPs had set a dangerous precedent; they spent not more than 15 minutes at a public rally and even had up to 15 rallies in a single day!

Some of them simply hyped themselves, praised the NRM party and rallied voters before dishing out loads of money. They never reviewed their running manifestos, if any, or unleashed new ones, if any. If they spent three minutes talking, the voters spent another 10 decorating them with dry banana leaves.

Women laid their garments as “red carpets” for them to tread. Unknown to the candidates, the women did this for each candidate who came. Candidates lost potential voters if they gave “little water” (loads of money deemed insufficient) as inducements. In fact, the voters wanted the “water” more than the candidates.

They booed and heckled, reminding the candidates to give them “water” and go to woo voters elsewhere since they were short of time, or complained that the “water” was too little.

As an NRM candidate for the LC5 seat, I carried my 299-page manifesto, which has extensive provisions on good governance, integrated household wealth creation, environmental and natural resource use, and human capital development for Masindi District Local Government come 2026-2031.

However, there was neither time nor space to unveil them to the voters. The manifesto is now gathering dust on the shelves in my reading room, and might not see light of day again.

The system irrigates corruption, dishonesty, intrigue and deceit, disfavours revolutionary methods of work, meets clear headedness with acrimony and dustbin objectivity. I wanted to stand as an Independent candidate but my fellow contestant, Patrick Wobusobozi, would do the same.

Now that he has announced his candidature on an Independent ticket in the general elections, my team and I are on the ground and will actively campaign for him. After all, he’s NRM-leaning.

As an NRM graduate of Basic Cadre Development and Military Science course (Cadre 14), I remain committed to the party’s ideals and ideology but not the flagbearer.

I remain committed to the party’s ideals and ideology but not the flagbearer.”

Mr Kyetume Kasanga is an NRM Cadre and contestant for the Masindi District LC5 Chair in the recent NRM primaries