NRM primaries: Why we celebrate as we mourn

The past two weeks have exposed the tragic comedy that is the NRM primary elections. What unfolded across the country wasn’t just an election; it was a grand exhibition of impunity, a carnival of chaos, a festival of fraud.

These primaries were soaked in every shade of electoral crime imaginable—blatant voter bribery, open violence, voter intimidation, conflict of interest, forgery, and even child abuse through the shameless involvement of minors in the voting process. The magnitude of the mess wasn’t a surprise—it was a ritual we've come to expect. And yet, this time, the stench is too pungent to ignore. This election was a double-edged sword—one that pierced joy and sorrow into our hearts at once. As Ugandans, we laughed. And then we cried. We celebrated because, for the first time, some of the very architects of our democratic misery finally got a taste of their own poison.

Ministers and senior MPs who have for years turned a blind eye to calls for electoral reform, human rights, and rule of law, suddenly found themselves victims of the same injustices they’ve always ignored or defended. When Opposition MPs were being brutalised, votes being stolen, the Constitution being abused, these leaders were either cheering or silent. They told us to move on. They mocked our pain. But now, as the tables turn, they want us to cry with them? No. Today we celebrate their fall—not out of cruelty, but out of justice. Because when tyrants fall by the very sword they wielded, that is not tragedy, it is poetic justice. We don’t celebrate their personal misery—we celebrate the exposure of their hypocrisy. And yet, as we dance, we also weep. We mourn not just for individuals, but for our country. Because these primaries weren’t just an NRM failure—they are a reflection of Uganda’s deeper democratic crisis. What happens in the ruling party mirrors what happens to the soul of the nation.

If the NRM cannot run its internal elections, how can it deliver free and fair elections for the nation? We mourn because the last remnants of the democratic experiment within the NRM have now been buried—voting by Electoral Colleges failed. Voting by secret ballot failed. Even lining behind candidates, the most primitive form of democracy, lining up behind candidates, has now collapsed under the weight of violence and corruption. And this failure cannot be blamed on incompetence. The NRM Electoral Commission is led by a respected scholar Dr Tanga Odoi and before him there was Prof Elijah Mushemeza. Their academic credentials are unquestioned. The problem is not the captains—it is the sinking ship. It is the toxic culture of a party that has normalised electoral fraud, violence, and deception. NRM doesn’t need better referees—it needs a new soul.

And we mourn because even those now crying foul are not driven by a desire for justice. Their tears are not for democracy. Their grief is not for Uganda. They weep for their lost billions, for their failed bets in a political casino rigged from the start. Many of them were complicit in the same electoral crimes they now decry—their only regret is that their bribes didn’t go far enough, their violence wasn’t effective enough, their fraud wasn’t smart enough. So yes, fellow Ugandans, let us laugh as we watch tyrants fall. But let us also cry—because the collapse of internal democracy in the ruling party is not a party affair. It’s a national tragedy. It means that come 2026, we should expect nothing better. In this tragicomedy of the NRM primaries, we are left with only one honest reaction: To celebrate the exposure of lies— and to mourn the death of democracy.





George Muhimbise