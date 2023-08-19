NRM’s Nelson Mandela effect

On Tuesday, the Nabweru Chief Magistrates Court dismissed an application in which at least 11 suspected terrorists sought redress from the Constitutional Court over their arrests and presentation in court without substantial evidence.

In response, the lead defence lawyer and Kampala Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Shamim Malende, said other avenues will be used to fight for the rights of the accused following court’s decision.

At a glance, this news might make you weep bitterly at the unmarked grave of our democracy.

However, on closer inspection, you will note how little things have changed in human history.

For there has always been an undeclared war between those who seek power and all its proverbial trimmings against those who wish to keep power and all its trimmings.

“The democrat is a young conservative; the conservative is an old democrat – because both parties stand on the one ground of the supreme value of property, which one endeavours to get, and the other to keep,” said American writer Ralph Waldo Emerson.

The cold realism of Emerson’s words carry the subtext that Malende and other National Unity Platform (NUP) faithful are mere conservatives in the wings, only waiting to acquire power before they let fly with their very own brand of National Resistance Movement (NRM) politics.

If the pursuit of property instead of the primacy of democracy is the main mover of our affairs, then maybe we should all stop pretending that we seek regime change for justice and not money.

Also, in this context, we should also appreciate the substance that President Museveni and the NRM have never sought democracy in Uganda. We only thought the NRM sought democracy.

The truth is that the NRM was never transformational.

Indeed, it is our collective yen for illusions which led us to believe that 1986 was a turning point in Ugandan history.

Accordingly, many of us reference Mr Museveni’s “Fundamental Change” speech of 1986 as an indicator of how much the President has changed.

True, Mr Museveni, at the time, did say, in not so many words, that Africa’s problem is leaders who overstay their welcome.

It is also true that he never expressly said that he would not be like such leaders!

He only stated that the NRM was different from those “who encouraged evil instead of trying to fight it”.

The use of the word “evil” is so vague that its meaning is frequently discretionary.

Anyway, our collective remembrance that Mr Museveni planned to be our very own Thomas Sankara, when he said no such thing, is down to the “Mandela Effect”.

The “Mandela Effect” was first coined in 2009 by Fiona Broome after she created a website detailing how she and a large mass of people could remember the death of former South African president Nelson Mandela in a South African prison in the 1980s.

However, Mandela did not die in the 1980s in a prison—he passed away in 2013.

As Broome discovered that she and several others mistakenly remembered seeing news coverage of the prison death of Mandela, replete with a speech by his widow Winnie Mandela, she came up with this phenomenon called the Mandela Effect.

Ugandans have also experienced the same Mandela Effect, with respect to the NRM rule.

We all look back to 1986 and collectively see a Uganda that was on the rise.

Talk to any Ugandan and that Ugandan will tell you how Mr Museveni and the NRM have changed, but changed from what?

Never did Museveni nor the NRM say they would not rule interminably, we just think we recall them saying so.