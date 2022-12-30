NRM should stick to the rules or perish  

African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa avoided political turmoil by taking a very strong position unpopular to many members but consistent with party principles, preventing political turmoil.

I ask all NRM cadres here to take the ANC example of South Africa to understand how principled politics is done.

President Cyril Ramaphoza almost went if it was our kind of politics of convenience.

Political parties health and wealth are promoted mainly by sticking to established party rules, values and agenda.

Then inculcating these values in the members with maximum observation of them by the leaders. Changing these rules are important in a changing world but must be done at the right times not to disadvantage members.

The NRM party has lost credibility even amongst its own party members and then the general public, in-terms of fidelity to the rules.

The late Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, talked consistently about the need to promote certainty and predictability in our systems to prevent the bad practice of changing positions in the middle of a process.

You cannot change the rule in the middle of the game.

You cannot introduce a rule in football in the second half of the 90 minutes of normal play. But the consistency with which we abrogate our Constitution and change rules is something deeply troubling.

These have been the major causes of tension and almost troubles in the party.

There is deep disbelief existing amongst ourselves in NRM even at top leadership level.

This is what Mr Ofwono Opondo wrote in his explosive dossier that would naturally attract debates in the cycles of party members, leaders and cadres.

The correct observation made by Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba that NRM is the most reactionary political organisation or revolutionary movement attracted unwarranted criticism amongst members of the party.

I want to emphasise it that Gen Kainerugaba was correct 100 percent . He has been vindicated by the seemingly reactionary approach party leaders are taking in regards to the Serere by-election.

How do you relegate a principle or even Constitutional provisions for emotions of the people? It is laughable but again very annoying. Is that being objective or reactionary? The answer is straight forward, it is being reactionary.

We must #SaveTheSoulOfNRM mainly troubled by our reactionary approaches.

Again, the most bizarre thing is the outlandishness the gullible members of the party have to try to ridiculously attack brave people like Gen Kainerugaba, Ofwono Opondo and others who speak out the truths.

It even gets worse if the person speaking these truths is not having positions or regarded to be “omuntu wa wansi” -- the low class person.

A friend of mine Mr Samuel Mutebi Kiyiga from Nakaseke in greater Luweero, who has defended NRM in the media for over 15 years, observed this lack of principle approach of NRM party leadership.

He constantly kept telling me about it in every turn of elections and wrong things happening in the party and country.

Today, Mr Kiyiga is vindicated. The NRM has become a briefcase of some people in powerful positions to manipulate everything in their favours and convenience.

Telling these loaded and powerful people to do the right things attracts persecution and sometimes trumped up charges or even illegal arrests and detentions.

To return NRM to movement of the original correct-line of the 10 point programme expanded to 15 points and principles of patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Socio-economic transformation and true democracy is the legitimate thing for all cadres and party members who truly love the party to do starting now.

The delay to cause this important adjustments is tantamount to accepting the departure of the soul of NRM party and consequently the return of anarchy in the politics of Uganda.

God, have mercy on us!