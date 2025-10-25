NRM–State fusion gives party unfair advantage

Uganda’s political landscape is shaped not only by ideas and manifestos, but by the architecture of power itself. Over the years, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has fused with the State in ways that tilt the democratic playing field, giving the party an upper hand that goes far beyond the advantages of incumbency.

This fusion is not incidental. It is structural, deliberate and deeply embedded. From the conduct of security operatives to the posture of Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), the boundaries between public service and partisan loyalty have blurred. Neutrality of such offices, once a cornerstone of democratic governance, is now negotiable.

Security agencies, with or without tacit approval of their commanders, routinely act in ways that favour NRM candidates—whether through selective enforcement, intimidation of Opposition rallies or quiet gatekeeping of public venues. Civil servants, too, often find themselves navigating a system where career advancement is subtly tethered to political alignment. These dynamics distort the principle of equal access and compromise the integrity of electoral competition.

Beyond these institutional entanglements lies the sheer weight of incumbency. The NRM’s long tenure has allowed it to build expansive networks across Uganda—from the Local Council at the village, or cell level, to national agencies. These networks are not just political; they are logistical, financial and symbolic. They enable rapid mobilisation, resource deployment and narrative control in ways that Opposition parties struggle to match.

Recently, Daily Monitor published a story titled “Inside ANT’s dream of service leadership”, reporting that the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) had unveiled its 2026 presidential manifesto, “A Change You Can Trust”. Led by Maj Gen (rtd) Gregory Mugisha Muntu, ANT offers a vision rooted in service leadership, integrity and institutional reform. The party’s emphasis on strengthening land rights, investing in reliable energy and reforming the public sector speaks to the aspirations of many Ugandans weary of transactional politics.

But ANT’s challenge is not merely to present good ideas; it is to navigate a terrain where visibility, access and protection are often contingent on proximity to power. The party must build not just a message, but a machinery. It must cultivate grassroots networks, train agents who can withstand intimidation and invest in civic education that demystifies the fusion of party and State.

Uganda’s democratic transition will not be achieved through manifestos alone. It requires a reckoning with the politicisation of State institutions and the normalisation of partisan enforcement. Until the State and the ruling party—not the NRM government—are disentangled, no political opposition, however principled, can compete on equal footing.

As voters, analysts and citizens, we must demand more than promises; the nation must demand structural reform and independence of institutions. And as parties like ANT step forward with bold visions, they must also prepare for the long haul: resisting co-option, building trust and confronting the quiet machinery that has kept power insulated from real and fair competition.

Uganda deserves a democracy where service leadership is not a dream, but a standard. The journey there will be hard, but it must begin with truth.





Festo Nkwatsibwe Kajura. NRM member, a reformist, and independent analyst. [email protected]







