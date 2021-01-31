Ntagali’s adultery and how religious people pretend to be more moral

By Musaazi Namiti More by this Author

Appearances, they say, are deceptive. Sometimes, sadly, they are crushingly deceptive. And nowhere is this more evident than in the conduct of people society expects to be angels.

Most of us assume that high-ranking priests and religious people, on the whole, are more moral than non-religious people. In fact, conventional wisdom has it that religious people will (nearly) always behave more morally than irreligious people. It is a myth, a complete failure to see the evidence that is all around us.

The latest evidence we have is about retired Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stanley Ntagali. He has been grabbing the headlines, and the news is hard to ignore because it is very bad — and bad news, journalistically speaking, is real news.

According to the Church of Uganda, Archbishop Ntagali, a married man in his 60s and with adult children, committed adultery — not decades ago, which would probably somewhat lessen the gravity of his misconduct (depending on who you speak to), but just a couple of years ago, when he was approaching retirement. To its credit, the Church summarily suspended him.

I was shocked but not surprised. Mature Ugandans who follow closely what is happening in our religious leaders’ circles may remember that, in 1996, a senior priest at Namirembe had to resign and leave the country amid allegations of adulterous behaviour.

People walking on church premises one evening told how they saw his car jerking, a bit like a stalling manual transmission vehicle, and as they moved closer, they could see that the priest (name withheld for legal reasons) was having fun with a woman.

The evidence that religious people cannot claim a higher moral ground than non-believers is overwhelming. In 2013, Fr Anthony Musaala caused quite a stir when he wrote, in a long no-holds-barred statement, that priestly celibacy in Uganda was a sham.

Catholic priests, he said, were romantically involved with not just parishioners’ wives but also nuns. Calling for the end of celibacy in the Catholic Church, he cited cases of priests “offering money for sex…and a fair number of priests’ and bishops’ children scattered around the nation, who are carefully hidden from view (and not so carefully!)”.

No matter how morality is defined, religious people would struggle to convince anyone that their religiosity makes them more moral. In Uganda, for example, religious education is taught right from primary school, and seven in 10 Ugandans are likely to be religious. But, for decades, the national exams body has withheld results for students over malpractices committed with the knowledge and aid of teachers.

According to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), Uganda is a corrupt country, with a consistently poor score that dates back to 2011. Ugandans reporting crimes to police often pay bribes to get the police to act; universities have sex-for-marks lecturers on their payrolls.

Across Africa, the world’s most religious and most prayerful continent, we see religion doing almost nothing to foster morality. The most corrupt countries in Africa — Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Libya, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Burundi — are deeply religious. And so, too, are their leaders.

African politicians cite Bible verses in speeches at public events, often in the company of their supposedly pious spouses, steal elections and then appear on TV to address people and pretend they won.

To be fair, religion sometimes does some good, but people use it to conceal their misdeeds. It has, for instance, served as a cover for Catholic priests sexually molesting children. Unfortunately, for Archbishop Ntagali, it has not worked.

