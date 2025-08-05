NUP in the face of the rise of ‘Baganda-led’ political parties

As Uganda moves towards the 2026 elections, one very fascinating observation is the speed at which political parties are proposing to throw their hats in the ring. Their intention is to field a presidential candidate against the current President HE Gen Yoweri Museveni of the ruling NRM.

Even more intriguing is the count of those led by members of the largest ethnic group in Uganda, the Baganda.

Prominent among them is the Democratic Front (DF.) It is led by Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, the MP for Nyendo-Mukungwe and former National Unity Platform (NUP) Leader of Opposition in the 11th Parliament.

You also have the People's Front for Freedom (PFF,) an offshoot of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) led by the Lord Mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago. It has among its prominent members the former four-time presidential contender, Rt Col Dr Warren Kizza Kifeefe Besigye. Then you have the Common Man’s party headed by Mubarak Muyagwa Sserunga aka mugati gwa butter.

Munyagwa is the former MP for Kawempe South Constituency, where he represented the Opposition (FDC) party.

Former Kampala Central MP, Muhammed Nsereko is in with the Ecological Party of Uganda. He was formerly with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) until he ‘rebelled’ by taking an independent stand on issues supposedly reached by collective responsibility.

There is the National Peasants’ Party (NPP) of musician and actress Stecia Mayanja. Not known to be active in politics, she intends to take her act to the big stage. This time round, the often-comical John Katumba attempted to put in his bid with the National Revival Coalition.

Unfortunately, he failed to collect the required signatures of 50 registered voters from each of at least two-thirds of the districts in Uganda. He will for now come back as an independent like he did in 2021.

One wonders how he will traverse the country for the same signatures to back his bid. But Uganda is full of wonders.

Save for Mpuuga and Katumba, by some coincidence most of these Baganda i.e Lukwago, Munyagwa, Nsereko, Stecia Mayanja all follow the Islamic faith. It is not known how many of them will make it to the actual ballot paper, but before that, there are a few things to note.

Why it is very important to think about these Baganda-led political parties, is from the history of the last election in 2021. The star of that election was NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, aka Bobi Wine.

Barely three years in politics, the Afro Reggae musician came second in the election with a political party that was almost only 12 months old. Bobi Wine and his followers were harassed, imprisoned, killed, and denied the right to campaign in most parts of the country.

Despite all that, in an election which the US State Department described as ‘fundamentally flawed,’ Bobi Wine managed to garner a block vote in the Buganda area. He delivered over 57 MPs. Bobi Wine, with 62.01 percent of the tally, upstaged Museveni.

The latter made off with only 35.91 percent of the presidential vote in the populous, vote-rich region, which NRM hitherto always won comfortably. Many prominent NRM figures, including ministers, lost their deposit in the parliamentary elections.

It is something that has been on the lips of most politicians. How does NRM get back Buganda, the epicentre for Uganda’s political, social and economic life? Politics is a strange game with bizarre arrangements to get weird results.

In African history, many times to scuttle the Opposition, the solution is to have it divided to weaken it. Mobutu Sese Seko of former Zaire, now Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was known to sponsor tens of parties to contest against himself which split the votes and left him safely in power.

There have been several attempts to shatter NUP as a force by going to what is seemingly its base – the ghetto, with persuasive and distracting sacks of money. There have been attempts at raising the profiles of youthful figures with an almost similar ilk of Bobi Wine i.e, Musicians or influencers who may sway the youth.

The likes of Mark Bugembe (Butcherman,) Patrick Mulwana (Alien Skin), Moses Ssali (Babe Cool,) Joseph Mayanja (Chameleon), Jennifer Nakangubi (Full Figure), etc. It has not had the desired effect.

The gamble is now perhaps with the election proper. Most of the political figures above, like Mpuuga, Munyagwa, and Nsereko who have come to change the leadership of Uganda, have raised eyebrows by publicly, launching personal attacks against Bobi Wine and NUP.

They under normal circumstances should be allies as the target is the NRM and Museveni. Secondly, it is interesting that most of these Baganda politicians are Kampala-based, save for Mpuuga. They hardly have a known presence countrywide which they (NUP included) should target if they are serious about national leadership.

Additionally, they have been rather silent for the last four years and have only come up a few months towards the 2026 elections.

Do they really have an interest in selling their agenda nationwide in this limited time? Is their motive only to dislodge an already ‘cornered’ Museveni in the Buganda area, which will have the effect of diluting NUPs gain? Won’t such a development ironically serve the interests of Museveni who they are ostensibly here to dislodge?

Thirdly, an election in even the smallest unit in Uganda is a deep-pocket affair.

You have to ask yourself where many of these people with no known source of income except as politicians are getting their funding from. The adage is clear about the one who pays the piper calling the tune.

The other significant issue is that as the NRM launches its bid to recover Buganda, most of their flagbearers for the party in the primaries in the Buganda area are not ethnic Baganda. The new Baganda-led parties are so thin that they barely have MPs to contest in constituencies in Buganda and Uganda. They are targeting the presidency which they hardly have a chance to wrest from Museveni.

But they have hope of scraping some votes from NUP and Bobi Wine in his Buganda stronghold. You may say that Buganda is a cosmopolitan area and a melting pot with all ethnic groups represented in considerable numbers and that a Ugandan has a right to stand in any part of the country. That is correct.

Daudi Ochieng an ethnic Acholi, was elected to the Buganda Lukiiko in 1962 and in 1964 was elected MP for Mityana on the Kabaka Yekka ticket. Interestingly, you will hardly find a Muganda or a Musoga or an Acholi standing with any hope of success in western or northern Uganda. The last time a one Ngoma Ngime stood in Mbarara, he was blatantly told to go back and stand in Busoga.

It matters that all ethnicities are represented, especially in their localities. You can’t downplay the importance of members of an ethnic group or tribe having their own as representatives in a highly divided Uganda that is made up of different nations in a united republic as envisaged by the colonial masters – the British.

Some demands from the republic are unique to a certain people that they may only be the ones to understand and demand for them with passion. If there are any politicians who are fighting to be President but are not cognisant of this reality then they are working for interests other than those they pretend to be representing on the face of it. It would not be wrong to view them as stooges, trojan horses, agent provocateurs, or spoilers; to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Nicholas Sengoba, Plainly speaking

X : @nsengoba