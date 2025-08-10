NUP must attend NRM delegates’ conference

President Museveni, who also serves as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) national chairman, is expected to invite up to 20 special observers to the party’s National conference and five to the National Executive Council (NEC).

The NRM has issued detailed guidelines and a roadmap for its forthcoming delegates’ conference, scheduled for August 27-28, at Kololo Independence Grounds. One would think Mr Museveni’s earlier experience with observers would dissuade him from taking such a route.

Observer presence at Uganda's 1980 General Election in the shape of a Commonwealth Observer Group did not stop him from going to the bush. Yet this was the first formal international observation of polls in a sovereign African state and the precursor of multiple similar missions that later became routine.

It would also be a formal first for the NRM if observers of the party’s delegates’ conference included members of other Ugandan political parties and not just nonpartisan groups, candidate representatives, international observers, exit polling groups and academics.

This would alter the complexion of the outcome towards democracy of the deepest dye. It would be a more objective and impartial exercise. And thus, it would be more credible.

Furthermore, it would be the ideal dry run for the general elections next year. Many people think Mr Museveni will win next year’s polls. However, they do not believe it will be a free and fair exercise. But if NRM deems it necessary to invite observers from parties such as the National Unity Platform (NUP), they could close this credibility gap widening between the parties, with NRM tumbling to the bottom of the ravine.

Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and President Museveni. Bobi Wine rejected the 2021 results which Uganda's electoral commission declared in favour of Museveni. PHOTO. COMBO

If NRM is indeed as good as its word when criticising electoral fraud, the party needs to back such words by allowing rival parties to observe how a party in the heat of elections should act. Sure, it will take more than just NUP observers at the NRM delegates’ conference for it to be considered free and fair.

However, it is a start. And Uganda does not need change; it needs a fresh start. The country, contrary to all appearances, is on track. Well, at least on paper. Uganda has so many development plans. Sound ones.

The issue arises from alchemising these blueprints into a track record attuned to what serves us all. Not just a shrinking segment of the population. It is really a question of political will, not of political ideas. We have the ideas. Actualising them as firm achievements is a different story. Credibility is something all our political actors would benefit from as they rise in the population’s esteem and estimation.

It could restore faith in our politics. But at the high noon of political contestation, this is viewed as a luxury. The rules of engagement are in continuous flux, changing to suit the NRM’s whims and edicts. With such atmospherics, you adhere to the principle of fair play to your own detriment.

President Museveni is the fountain of honour. He must find the honour in reaching across the aisle, compromising with uncompromising foes. It would set a new standard. One which reverses whatever attends our politics today.

As he drew first blood by attacking Kabamba Barracks in 1981, he must make the first move to steer our politics away from troubled waters. The demand for clean elections was his initial battle cry. One that put him on a war footing sufficient to boot Milton Obote and the Okellos from power. By taking that stand, he changed the game. He can do the same with a conciliatory approach, beginning with the forthcoming delegates’ conference.

The writer, Phillip Matogo, is a professional copywriter.