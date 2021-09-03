Nursing schools need more regulation

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Globally, nurses and midwives are the backbone of every healthcare system and spend most of their time with the patients.

Since a large part of the demands of patient care is centered at the work of the nurses and midwives, when this care falls short of standards due to inadequate knowledge and skills or even due to inadequate facility supplies and lack of appropriate policies and standards, nurses and midwives shoulder much of the responsibility and the patient outcome is poor as well. This means that they should go through adequate training to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge.

In Uganda, the Department of Health Education and Training at the Ministry of Education and Sports and the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council (UNMC) are mandated to regulate and supervise the training health institutions including nursing schools at both certificate and diploma levels.

In this case, what are these regulatory bodies supposed to do in terms of setting standards for entry for students, number of students admitted per cohort, qualification and number of the tutors, uniformity of the curriculum and availability of training resouces and equipment?

One of the entry requirements for a nurse or midwife at cerficate level (enrolled nursing/midwifery) is having five passes in any of the science subjects such as biology, chemistry, maths, physics, and more.

This is surprising. As trained nurses and midwives, we consider such grades too low if we are looking at having quality. The certificate training is the lowest level of nursing in Uganda currently. The East African Community in 2014 in order to harmonize nursing training and practice in the region tasked member countries to phase out certificate level nurses such that the lowest nursing cadres in the entire region is a diploma holder.

This was successfully implemented by our neighbours Kenya and Tanzania. Sadly, for Uganda, it’s now more than six years down the road and instead more nursing schools are emerging training nurses and midwives at this certificate level.

Additionally, on different occasions, we have observed some nursing schools with over 300 students in one class. How will these students acquire clinical skills? How realistic is it for a tutor to control such a big class?

We have also observed large numbers of students on wards for their practicums leading to over crowding. The busy in-service nurses and midwives do not have adequate time to impart the required skills to these students. This leads us to wonder how competent these students will be at the end of their training?

According the the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council (UNMC) updates of 2020, Uganda had 11 government aided, 26-faith based and over 49- private nursing institutions. If this number of nursing institutions can produce adequate number of nurses and midwives required to take care of the current.

The World Health Organisation recommends a nurse-patient ratio of 1:3, however as of 2019, Uganda had a nurse-patient ratio of 1:11,000 according to the Uganda Alliance of Patients’ Organisations. This patient ratio is extremely high and directly affects the quality of patient care and the overall patient outcome.

Although the need for more nurses and midwives could not be underscored given our rising population, there is even more concern on the quality and competencies acquired given the repercussions of poor nursing and midwifery care.

It is important to consider the quality of nurses and midwives produced rather than the quantity admitted in these emerging nursing schools. An incompetent nurse or midwife is a big danger to the public.

We call upon the Department of Health Education and Training at the Ministry of Education and Sports and the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council to regulate these nursing training schools interms of entry requirements, student numbers in class, availability of training equipment and number of tutors and their qualifications.

We also recommend these regulators to continuously supervise these nursing institutions.

This article was co-athoured by Shamim Katusabe and Lilian Nuwabaine Luyima who are are BSc trained nurses.