Nurture children to realise full potential

Uganda joined the rest of the African countries to commemorate the 2023 Day of the African Child under the theme ‘Promoting and Protecting Children’s Rights in the Digital Era.’ This day is commemorated every June 16 in honour of the children who participated in the 1976 Soweto uprising in South Africa.

In this fast-paced era of technology, there should be collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to ensure that children, teachers, and caregivers are supported to harness digital technology for the enhancement of learning . Technology should also facilitate the coordination of efforts by the different actors promoting and protecting children’s rights, particularly the right to quality education and care.

Every child deserves a nurturing and supportive environment to grow and thrive. Taking action to defend and advance that right is especially important for Africa where millions of children still face significant challenges.

Early childhood development programmes play a huge role in promoting children’s rights. All children, regardless of their race, gender, or social status have the right to be protected from harm, have access to quality education, and to be treated with dignity and respect. The first few years of a child’s life are critical for brain development and learning. Evidence shows that children who receive quality care and education during this time are more likely to succeed in school and life. Unfortunately, many children lack access to quality early childhood programmes, which can lead to poor outcomes later in life.

The government of Uganda has in place the National Integrated Early Childhood Development Policy (IECD) 2016 and the National Child Policy 2020. The IECD Policy presents a comprehensive approach to policies and programmes designed for children from conception to eight years of age, their parents, and caregivers purposely to help the children grow and thrive physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, morally, and socially. The child policy emphasises the protection of four cardinal rights of a child: survival, development, protection, and participation. These show the government’s commitment to support child-focused interventions and programmes. However, more efforts are still needed.

For example, only about 20 percent of the children between three to five years have access to pre-primary education compared to their counterparts in the region, including Kenya at 53.5 percent, Tanzania at 35.5 percent, and Rwanda at 29 percent. Research reports indicate that Uganda has high levels of under nutrition with about 29 percent or three in 10 children below five years of age being stunted. This situation is worse among children living in humanitarian or emergency situations.

Malnutrition can have long-lasting effects on a child’s health and development. Malnourished children are more likely to suffer from illness and disease, have stunted growth, and experience poor cognitive development. To complement government efforts, non-government actors are implementing innovative models to address the multitude of issues children and their families face.

The International Rescue Committee and its partners are implementing a two-generational model called Kulea Watoto translated as nurturing children that targets not only children under five but also their parents and caregivers. Children of five years and below are supported to access quality early childhood development services, including early learning while the parents and caregivers are empowered to provide responsive care through training and income-generating activities.

Financial resources invested in early childhood development especially, pre-primary schooling has a return of 60 percent in terms of future incomes, productivity, and good health. According to the Budget Monitoring and Accountability Unit in the Ministry of Finance, for every Shs1,000 invested in Universal Primary Education, the government loses Shs600 because most children have not accessed pre-primary education. Early childhood development needs to be prioritised and this should reflect in the funding streams of the relevant government ministries and agencies. Also, there is a need to boost efforts for the economic empowerment of women since they play a crucial role in nurturing children.