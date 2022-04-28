Nurture your children’s creativity

April 21 was World Creativity and Innovation Day. The day was designated by the United Nations in 2018 to raise awareness about the role of creativity and innovation in all aspects of human development.

Traditionally, creativity was more associated with the arts in various forms, but this has since changed with more people developing and creating brilliant solutions for different needs.

There is the technology and applications, (there is literally an app for everything) which make me feel proud to be living in this era. That is beside the other younger people veering off the tradition of earning a living and reinviting new ways to do ordinary things. Now that we are aware of how lucrative creativity can be we need to nurture and have more people enter this space.

In my work at ChildFund, I interact with a lot of children, and I am always amazed by what they can do. For instance, there is a six-year-old I met in a fishing village in Mayuge who said his favourite thing to do was making and flying kites. In a few minutes, he had gathered a black polythene bag and sticks and like a master craftsman, I watched him assemble a kite that he started flying in under 10 minutes. Similarly, there was a 13-year-old in Serere district who had built miniature huts around his home. They served as a shelter for the family’s ducks and upon interviewing him, he said he desires to be a builder when he grows up. For these two children and others out there, being in an environment where creativity is not seen as anything other than child’s play, chances are high that they will “outgrow” this creating phase in pursuit of the everyday structured path of classroom learning.

When you think back to your childhood, about the things that gave you a sense of wonder, the things you made, the level of imagination you had, had this been indulged and nurtured, would you be in the current line of work you’re in or would you be doing something different for a living. Most of us have stumbled into our creative sides in adulthood, but what if this had been stimulated early on. This stimulates the mind more.

Early Childhood and Development Centres are one avenue where children have the opportunity to explore their creativity under the guidance of caretakers. However, what they learn from these centres ought to be reinforced by parents at home.

In a discussion with my colleague Lukiya Kibone, an Early Childhood Development specialist, she said that while most people assume that creativity is an inborn talent that children have or do not have. She asserts that creativity is more of a skill than inborn talent, and it is something parents and caretakers can help their children develop. Creative people are more flexible and better at problem-solving, which makes them more adaptable to change as well as take advantage of new opportunities.

She said parents ought to give children room to play, give them materials to make their own toys as opposed to giving them already made things all the time.

As humans, we inherently like to be recognized for our efforts and similarly, children will likely pursue something long term if they know they have the full support and recognition of their parents than if they were ignored.

I strongly believe that we have an opportunity to nurture more creatives for the future if we nudge and encourage children the right way.

The author, Ms Brenda Asiimwe, is the communications Officer, ChildFund International