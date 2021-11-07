Joseph Ochieno

Commentary

Oboth: Headmaster that no longer is

Joseph Ochieno

It was January 1971 and I had just started P1 at St Joseph’s Primary School, Nagongera, Tororo District. Picked among five boys to be lined up behind for class monitor elections on day one, I swept. Within days, and now enjoying my new fame and first-time experience of real life outside our home – nurseries were for UPE bazukulu, so I didn’t attend – this towering figure came into our class. 

