Oboth: Headmaster that no longer is

It was January 1971 and I had just started P1 at St Joseph’s Primary School, Nagongera, Tororo District. Picked among five boys to be lined up behind for class monitor elections on day one, I swept. Within days, and now enjoying my new fame and first-time experience of real life outside our home – nurseries were for UPE bazukulu, so I didn’t attend – this towering figure came into our class.

From day one of term opening, class by class, he would visit, giving lectures on discipline, purpose and import of education and then conclude with brief lessons – real lessons – especially in mathematics, his favourite subject; fantastic handwriting the guy had – like most of them those days.

On this day he came, talked and reminded us of what he had said on first day school assembly, engaged us in mathematics using those counting sticks and finally settled on me. His classic bunch of keys in hand, I followed him to his office. He showed me the books, the mini-store, some files, boxes of chalk and crayons, a duster and a broom. From that day on, I would be his ‘office special boy,’ he said, responsible for collecting keys from his house every morning, opening his office and giving the main school keys to the head prefect, the cook, duty masters, school bells and the neatness of his office.

Over the years, I enjoyed privileges above a pupil, especially as luck would have it, I was academically above average at the time. Looking back, the credits were: the foundations of home love, security, discipline and surely, the enabling environment and facilities provided by the school, the teachers and head teacher. Whether those in charge of ‘education business’ in this country today get this one is subject for another day.

But, as PLE approached, and now faced with choices for secondary schools, my mind settled for St Mary’s College Kisubi while my mother instructed St Peter’s College Tororo. My head teacher deleted both. “He is going to Busoga College Mwiri. That’s the school that fits him and he will make it,” he said.

Kisubi because my cousin David (RIP) was there. Tororo College is near, mother concluded as David always ‘demanded for more’ from my aunt with my mother as the buffer. But the chapter was closed. I made it to Mwiri and sat in the same class with that guy from Nakasero, the best in PLE that year. The rest now, is history.

Vincent Buler Oboth (RIP) was a majestic giant. He always carried his big bunch of keys, touring classrooms to ensure teachers were in, pupils were studying or, in one way or the other, engaged and would always, if he came in, ask if ‘everything was okay’. But whenever he entered a class (in the absence of a teacher), he would ‘teach’, lecture on discipline and dust off the blackboard then after, before gazing off.

In reprimanding pupils, he preferred cautioning with a look, picking rubbish, sweeping or cleaning the urinals or toilets instead of Mr Onduri’s ‘kiboko’.

Beyond the surrounds of the few books of my siblings and the handful my dad had at home, I got into real forests of books in the head teacher’s office. From the cover pictures of African Writers’ Series to the new school texts; Nile English Course et al, I read them before I could, literary.

Then I read them before I could comprehend them, like the colourful tribulations of Lawino in Okot’Bitek’s Song of Lawino and Song of Ocol that even today, the conceptual depths evade the midst of Gulu and the hearts of Mbarara.

Fifty years later, it is impossible now for a little boy of my kind then to walk the same path and experience even the tiniest of my possibilities. Take it as you wish; it takes servants like VB Oboth, died on October19 aged 87, the programmes and facilities that existed in January 1971, thanks to UPC, and exactly that kind of leadership to make a nation. Nothing else will. You decide. RIPJafwonji.