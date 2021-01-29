Observations and recommendations on 2021 elections

By Guest Writer More by this Author

We are almost through with 2021 General Election. Except for a few, results were generally expected, especially for widely mismanaged NRM primaries; emergence of the much-hyped NUP, and the Independents’ phenomenon!

The political season has undoubtedly been a heated one. Many seasoned and well-expectant politicians were dislodged while myriad other hopefuls, including yours truly, will have to wait for a few more years!

Many lessons were learned; observations made; and taking what I personally witnessed in Buhweju District to be a fair representative of what transpired across the country, I would now like, in no preferred order, to share with you, fellow Ugandans, the following observations and recommendations:

Mindful of the constitutional and circumstantial considerations that inform the stipulation of respective polling schedules, it might be necessary, going forward, as much as practicable, to seek and effect modifications.

For instance, that presidential, parliamentary and local council elections should all be cast within seven days, including Saturday and Sunday.

This will cater for people working and/or staying far from their polling stations, who may be resource-constrained, or may not be granted leave from work to travel back and forth to vote.



To a great extent, sustained gaps in polling schedules cause low voter turn out as recently witnessed; which violates both their citizenry right to vote and/or impedes them from supporting their candidates.

In the end, less suitable candidates may ride on this advantage of rivals’ supporters’ absence needless to mention ‘voting on their behalf’ – as often reported.

For security’s and fairness’ sake, it is extremely important that RDCs, DPCs, and Electoral Commission Returning Officers, who have stayed in an Electoral District for at least a year prior to the electoral season commencement, be transferred. This is because, for the time stayed in a place, some of these officials build ulterior cocoons and connivances with local leaders to promote and/or frustrate given political hopefuls resulting in violence and conflicts with the voters.

Advertisement

Due to highly commercialised politics –an evil that might be difficult to abate, but certainly unacceptable, is that political parties, especially my party, the NRM, should stop holding party primaries, and instead vet cadres ahead of time and present the successful ones as their flag bearers.

The Opposition can also do the same.

For mainly lack of financial resources, costly party primaries ‘close out’ the otherwise most suitable leaders. If money continues to be exchanged for ability to effectively serve one’s constituency, leadership blunders in all forms, will inevitably and shamefully abound.

As and when deemed fit, it may be worth amending or overhauling the NRM district leadership to avoid promoting political contenders against each other and against the electorates.

Appropriate steps should be taken to reconcile all parties involved - political parties and the electorates –and other social organisations such as religions and tribes etc, for harmonious co-existence, working synergies and economic transformation;

Adequate and timely civic education by both the EC and other accredited groups is required.

In the just concluded presidential elections, of the total 10,359,479 votes cast, invalid votes were 381,386 accounting for 3.68 per cent!

Ultimately, all authority comes from God (Romans 13:1), but in leadership, ability to serve and credible character matter. Accordingly, presidential political appointments should focus more outside Parliament.



Mr Patrick Katagata Jr. is a former Buhweju County MP Aspirant in Buhweju District

patkatagata@gmail.com

