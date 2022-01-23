Prime

Ode to Idi Amin… an ungrateful Jew longs for the land of oppression

Gawaya Tegulle

By  Gawaya Tegulle

What you need to know:

  • Would that I could return to the house of bondage, where the honesty of the oppressor in his wickedness is better than the lies and lures of the liberator.

Oh, Idi Amin, when on the 25 of that January, the spectre thou did take, thou wast the Mvule tree that towers; unequalled, unchallenged above a tropical forest. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.