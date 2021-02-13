Odonga Otto’s coming of age

By Phillip Matogo More by this Author

We’re stronger than we can imagine. Recently I lost an election but I love the way the human mind incredibly adjust. I’m stronger in defeat than I thought I was and gladly take on unfolding life challenges. After 20 years on a fast lane, let me take the slow lane. Time to be led,” Odonga Otto, outgoing Aruu County MP, reportedly said recently.

After reading these words, I was instantly impressed by Otto. But that was not always the case.

In 1998, the election for guild president of Makerere University was on fire. With a 14-person strong field of flame-throwing candidates, the political rhetoric was incendiary.

A bonfire of vanities seared the very fabric of university politics as these radical guild presidential aspirants, me inclusive, jostled for the role of torch bearer of student affairs.

In all this, one candidate stood out: Samuel Odonga Otto. And not because he was the tallest and most cherub-faced candidate….seriously, the guy looked like a teenager…no, not because of this.

He took pole position because his verbal expressions offered lexical leaps in oratory to voters by the way he dropped words like “hoi polloi” and lines like “Makerere doesn’t need change, it needs a fresh start.”

One day, after a particularly gruelling run on the campaign trail, I held my head low as rage rose within me. Otto saw me wearing a long face and laughed before saying, “Treat this as a game, and don’t take anything seriously. It’s just a game, nothing more.”

I found this to be cynical.

To me, politics was not about one-upmanship or the cavalier indulgence in ‘gliberty.’

It was deeper than that.

I decided to watch Otto more closely after he said these words, however. And, grudgingly, I developed a lot of respect for his intoxicating oratory and precocious understanding of the studentry.



All told, his closing campaign speech in Livingstone Hall on the last day of the election turned him into Elvis Presley and left everyone chanting: “Otto, Otto!”

Unfortunately for Otto and myself, a more moneyed and organised candidate won the election by a very big margin.

After that, I kept my political head low as Otto boldly decided to do the backstroke in the piranha-infested waters of university politics. And boy did he have guts!

In our Third Year, President Museveni came to address the students and was constantly heckled by rowdies shouting, rather unimaginatively, “We love Obote like money.”

It got so bad that the President halted his speech to look blankly at these hecklers. Who, instead of quieting down, started hurling stones at him!

Otto, being among this group, threw his fair share.

After being arrested and thereby relieved of many of his personal effects, Otto retreated, shoe-less, with his tail tucked firmly between his legs, back to Lumumba Hall. He had hoped for a hero’s welcome. But he was instead reminded that ‘poor people’ like him should stay out of politics, a presumably rich man’s game.



Otto later redeemed himself with an exceedingly eloquent valedictory speech before his fellow graduands as he declared that he was on his way to Parliament. And even though he had a ‘pass degree’ along with no money or connections; he made it! He thus became the youngest parliamentarian in Uganda at the time by defeating then minister of Education and Sports Alfred Omony-Agaba.

Thereafter, mediocrity stepped in.

In the August House, Otto became the Boy Wonder who, as an adult, made everybody wonder how he remained a boy.

Then, he lost. And seems to have matured into a shining example of how there can be life after politics.

Mr Matogo is the managing editor Fasihi Magazine.

