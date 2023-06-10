Odongtho out, Nyangweso in: But will UBC give him a chance to succeed?

There was a time when Uganda had just one radio station, one television station and one active newspaper, all owned by the government. Oh, and there was no internet; the word didn’t even exist.

So, we had no choice but to consume – wholesale, unquestioningly and dutifully – whatever government put out, even when it was less than sterling. But that was way back, and telling it to your children at times feels like narrating made-up stuff that you yourself cannot believe possibly ever happened.

Thing is that now the media consumer is faced with, literally, a million choices at home, overseas and just about everywhere; thanks to the liberalisation of media space and the advent of the internet.

Which is why the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) has a difficult choice to make: either restrict itself through unwavering bowing down to the political demands of the government and thereby lower its quality and lose audience or wake up to the reality of the competitiveness of the media spectrum today in order to stay relevant.

And that would mean hiring the best journalists, being creative in content and ruthless in delivery so as to maintain current audiences and break new ground into new audience, both by invading territory of other media players and also scooping the fence-sitters who sit back, remote in hand, and browse without any loyalty to anyone.

These are some of the critical issues that UBC Television must grapple with as they ease the young new talk show host Timothy Nyangweso on Behind the Headlines to replace Charles Odongtho who has since joined government.

That is already a tough call, because Odongtho is an amiable, easily likeable character who is not only professional in conduct but, quite disturbingly, has managed to firmly stamp his personality on whatever shows he has presented.

Simple or simplistic as that may sound, it presents a big problem in talk show hosting; just like a marriage where your wife has never managed to get over her former boyfriend.

For anyone who has been ‘around’ for a while, the name Nyangweso definitely rings a bell; Maj Gen Francis Nyangweso, Timothy’s illustrious late father, was one heck of a man! The captain of Uganda’s national boxing team from 1955 to 1962 won several medals in the light middleweight category, before joining the military, graduating in 1963.

Liked and trusted immensely by president Idi Amin Dada, Nyangweso was the acting head of state for a short time – a rarity in Africa even by then – in 1975 while Amin was on holiday.

Nyangweso dominated African and international boxing sport for many years at administrative level but the thing that had his name cast in stone was the Olympics: he was the vice president of the Association of National Olympic Committees from 1999 to 2001 and was president of the Uganda Olympic Committee from 1971 to 2009, a whopping 38 years!

The young Nyangweso has, therefore, a big challenge ahead of him. Firstly, to properly replace his predecessor, Odongtho. And secondly, to live to his billing as the son of his father. His feet may not be big enough at this time to fill the shoes of his father but the boy must show that he is, at the very least, worthy to try them on for size.

Watching his maiden show last Wednesday, the young Nyangweso is manifestly brimming with promise and potential. He has a typical broadcast voice; definitely cut out for television.

He projects his voice clearly without unduly ‘eating’ his words, so his guests do not have to ‘I beg your pardon’ all the time. One of the pitfalls of talk show hosts is that they ask questions and then, quite paradoxically, never listen to the answers.

So they do not file follow-up questions to keep the conversation natural and flowing. The other pitfall of talk show hosts is doing most of the talking, so that even when they ask questions, they don’t give the guests a chance to talk. Nyangweso so far seems to be up to the task and has the opportunity to impress and have the nation eating from his hand.

But even a nice, young talk show host like him can only excel if UBC loosens up, appreciates how competitive the media domain now is, so as to give him a chance to succeed. Will they?