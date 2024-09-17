Of EACOP and tales of a defender in development

Nothing beats seeing your work transform lives and communities. I was in the last semester of my second year at the Uganda Christian University (UCU), around 2018, when I was drawn into environmental and human rights activism. At the time, I was pursuing a course in oil and gas, aspiring to work in the oil sector, strategically to get employed, avoid pink slips and being out of work. During that time, I was also doing a lot of writing and research on many of the social issues affecting our country.

When the environmental and human rights organization Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO) offered me full support to visit oil-affected communities in Bugoma Forest, it was a life-changing moment. During that visit, AFIEGO screened a film about communities affected by oil and gas in Ecuador and Nigeria.

Hearing these communities share their experiences was devastating and eye-opening. That experience was a decisive moment in my life. I found myself at a crossroads, one path led to the allure of a luxurious oil-funded lifestyle, while the other promised a life of impact (though I didn’t fully realise this at the time).

I chose to work for communities that were displaced and evicted with little compensation, youth forced to drop out of school, and women left in tears because their husbands went away after receiving handshakes as compensation. After a week of a shock in the field, I returned with a burning question: how could companies and government be so inhuman in their pursuit of money? I started conducting research, writing and mobilizing other youth to join communities in their struggle and to protect the environment. My first job with the Oil Refinery Resident Association (ORRA) involved empowering women affected by land rights issues, and the rest is history… I became a “defender”.

You’ve likely witnessed, or experienced, the harm many communities face. Defenders risk their lives, sacrifice beautiful memories, and endure labels like “development saboteurs” or “foreign agents” to support communities fighting for their rights. And other lawyers, like me, have often given up the dream of traditional legal careers, because they are deeply committed to defend vulnerable groups and communities facing human rights’ abuses, exclusion, threats, repression and violence.

It might be very hard to believe that I walked away from the stellar legal career I once envisioned. What I didn’t realise was that I was to be tied to this seat for this long, without knowing when to stop. Time is passing quickly, but at least I am seeing positive change and unprecedented participation of youth and indigenous communities in this joint struggle.

Alongside dozens of other defenders, we’ve been battling the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), a 1,443 km project that cuts through the heart of Africa while displacing communities, destroying ecosystems and endangering wildlife. It is owned by Total Energies (62%), CNOOC (8%) and the government of Uganda and Tanzania (each owning 15%), with China Exim Bank among the financiers.

Giant oil companies, with the help of our leaders and institutions, are enriching their already big net worth while leaving our communities to deal with landlessness, loss of livelihoods, environmental degradation, climate change, family breakdowns: the same problems faced by oil-affected communities in Nigeria, Ecuador and elsewhere.

Elites are benefiting from presidential oil handshakes, and the president already refers to it as “his oil”, so what does the future hold for young people? Who will address the concerns of the host communities that have long been ignored?

In the past few years, several Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have condemned injustices faced by Projected Affected Persons (PAPs). We are building connections with oil-affected communities and together we are protesting peacefully in front of oil companies, parliament, government ministries, embassies and other entities, to seek answers and actions to address our concerns. And in this global climate chaos, we are also envisioning how our future should look like.

All the work that I have done with other young defenders seems like a beautiful story. And yes, the successes are very visible: At least 29 commercial banks and 28 insurance companies have withdrawn support for the project. The public is beginning to understand the narrative of affected communities. The communities and youth are creating spaces and platforms to discuss real issues and their voices are being heard. The most thrilling success is that the youth are taking charge and the communities are calling for green sustainable alternatives. Communities have been developing demo farms, beekeeping and tree planting projects. These alternative solutions are working well and generating incomes that can sustain their livelihoods. The government and corporations should invest more in these alternatives, because they are proving successful.

However, these successes have come at a cost. Environmental and human right defenders have been arrested, detained, remanded and many are now facing fabricated criminal charges (such as common nuisance, incitement to violence or unlawful assembly). The CSO space is shrinking, but the successes and happiness of the communities make it worthwhile.

As a defender, you don’t quit in tough times or when faced with repression, threats or violence. Instead, you fight peacefully and build effective responses to defend what is right. Recently, we addressed a letter to the UN special rapporteurs on environmental defenders and freedom of expression concerning the arrests of climate defenders. We also filed cases against police officers who have ordered arrests of defenders without any justification. And as there are increasing reports that other Chinese firms want to support the project, we are building our capacities and learning how to conduct advocacy with Chinese financiers. No development should disrespect human rights, and we shall not back down.

My summarized journey into becoming a rights defender should prompt any young person to reflect on life and the future. Upon that, you will realise that the future will be destroyed if our generation ignores EACOP today. It requires immense sacrifice, and it would be betrayal if we don’t defend the future for the next generations.