Of KCCA’s approach to solving street begging

It is no uncommon phenomenon to encounter children, some in their late teen age, begging on the streets, pavements and busy road junctions within different urban centres in and around Kampala.

Street beggars can be categorised into two groups. On one hand, voluntary beggars are those who choose to beg on the street as their livelihood due to various reasons, including: poverty, unemployment, physical disability, and laziness. Involuntary beggars, on the other hand, are trapped through deception or coercion by individuals or groups of individuals who take away the money that they collect, sometimes in exchange for accommodation and feeding.

Involuntary begging is a form of human trafficking, particularly forced begging; hence a criminal offense in Uganda. This is chiefly due to its exploitative and slavery nature.

The United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) holds anyone who plays a role in the entire cycle of trafficking in persons–recruitment, transportation, delivery, accommodation,– as a human trafficker. Majority of the child beggars seen in Kampala hail from Karamoja Sub-region, which has had its bitter share of media coverage in recent months due prolonged food insecurity, leading to significant cases of death.

In bid to resolve the problem of child beggars, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has since applied two approaches, one of which is legal and the other social protection. The latter entails [forceful] evacuation of child beggars from the streets to children rehabilitation centres; whereas the former is persecution of traffickers.

In June, KCCA enacted the Kampala Capital City Child Protection Ordinance 2022, which essentially criminalizes the practice of sending a child to beg or solicit for alms in a public place, street, building, or any business establishment; and living off the proceeds of child beggars or children soliciting for alms. Last week, City Hall court sentenced some women to two months imprisonment for using children to beg amidst a dramatic session where the magistrate was vividly affected by dialect issues.

In as much as KCCA is applauded for their response to the problem of child street beggars, two critical issues have remained silent: identifying the ring-leaders; and addressing the push factors.

The problem of child street beggars in Kampala should be handled from the broader perspective of human trafficking for forced begging. The children involved are only victims of coercion or deception or trickery or fraud perpetuated by selfish and well-connected individuals or criminal gangs. Some media reports reveal that these traffickers are associated with government officials involved in anti-human trafficking agencies, which compromises efforts to counter this illegality.

KCCA needs to galvanise their measures of countering child street beggars by collaborating with other anti-human trafficking stake-holders including local authorities in Karamoja Sub-region, security agencies, judiciary, and civil society. There is also a need to track the trafficking cycle in order to gather more details about, and if possible arrest, the ring-leaders of the gangs involved.

Given the complex, cross border and multi-actor nature of this ill practice, identifying ring-leaders presents an equally difficult task. Otherwise, arresting and prosecuting the individuals who oversee the children begging on the street – who are most probably not more than their handlers – may not completely eradicate the illegal practice.

Secondly, it is pertinent to adequately address the push factors of child trafficking in order to make counter-efforts more efficient, and eventually finding lasting solutions. There is a need to ask tough questions: for instance, inasmuch as there are other regions affected by adverse poverty, wide-spread youth unemployment, high illiteracy levels and food insecurity, what makes children from Karamoja sub-region more vulnerable to trafficking for forced begging and forced labor? Whereas it is evidently clear from public discourse that Karamoja needs affirmative action in order to support and empower communities with capability of finding solutions to their own challenges, including food and physical security, unemployment, illiteracy, among others; political commitment remains debatable.