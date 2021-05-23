Of monolithic NRM and the deceptive race for Speaker

By Joseph Ochieno More by this Author

Early in the week, I was privy to a conversation in which a young citizen of this country, an ardent supporter of this regime, was desperately seeking to understand why they (NRA/NRM) never seem to operate freely, fairly and, ‘democratically’ even when it involves its members. The frustration went, the practice cuts across; from the top to the grassroots.

“It is the culture, designed as it were, fed over the years and purposefully intended to be just that,” I told him. Inside me, I added that the poor young fellow was as much a victim as are the rest of the country; a volunteer-in-bondage, except of course, I could not loudly release that bit.

Racing back in time, I recall a season in the mid-1990s when I was head of the UPC External Bureau – UK. We were substantially busy but certain things would rarely add up. I had an idea but, nothing concrete. So, I decided to write to our president, Dr Milton Obote, in Lusaka, Zambia. I felt like, “we were surrounded” but, I could not put my fingers on anything specific, I wrote, among others. Haemorrhage, it was and, the rest is history.

The point is this, the young, enthusiastic NRA/NRM supporter just like millions of other gullible citizens, is simply chasing wild goose on this regime, not knowing that it is a monolithic-organisation without-a-system beyond the ‘founder’s’ design.

How else would an election of Speaker (almost certainly internally determined considering the regime’s numbers in the National Assembly) turn into a wide national spat, a debate now tearing communities and worse, drawing in national-identity dynamics?

This is a battle for strategic positioning for ‘succession’ within the regime on the one hand and, the game of chess by the master to continue controlling an arm of the State turned-a-regime organ. Mr Museveni himself is reported to have once said: “Don’t think you are in heaven; do what took you there. You should know where the power of Parliament comes from…in fact I can do away with that Parliament.”

In a democracy, the Speaker’s role is to moderate debates, ensure and enforce observance of parliamentary procedures and maintain order fairly, across the Assembly. Nothing magical. Why then wouldn’t its election be a free vote, meaning legislators are not ‘whipped’?

Do you notice that none of the leading candidates has focused on any issues that might require major procedural or, constitutional change? Do you realise that none of the political parties – including Opposition – have focused on these either? While Opposition parties might argue that the numbers do not favour them but surely, as a block or individually, where free and tactical voting were possible, there is no reason why ‘every vote’ would not count. The problem then is that even the Opposition have failed to strategically reap the-would-be resultant dividends resulting from the regime divisions and internecine battles of the Kadaga-Oulanyah shambles. Except I know, deals will still apply, without Covid-19; trips abroad, who accompanies who where and which jobs are for the boys (and the girls) in effect still, all circus.

At this stage is when you remember The Hansard. There was once upon a time a Speaker for this country. Francis Butagira was the last ‘Mr Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda’. Revered, regarded, respected, a gentleman, fair, independent, deep, objective, detailed and yes, a “Mr Speaker, Sir”.

So, to you, especially the young, who risk the hollow-feeling of ardent-NRA/NRM-supporters but empty; you are wrapped in mystery like Biblical Gentiles (Colossians 1.27) whose glories are masked. Wake up brethren, this country is possible, just believe in better.

