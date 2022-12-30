Of NRM old Turks, newcomers and in-betweens

From almost all by-elections to the attacks and rants between Old Turks and young generation leaders [mainly newcomers]—especially into the ruling NRM, and, by extension, children of the former and those from without, Uganda’s politics has been marked by unrelenting squabbles.

While President Museveni’s silence has been judged by some pundits as conspicuous perhaps because his own son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, is ‘heir apparent’ even when he is clearly opposed to NRM’s Modus Operandi, may be a necessary evil. When old people allow a little fight to prevail between children, it isn’t because it’s alright, but that they may ultimately realize non-destructive ways to deal with human incongruities.

That said, there has been an unhealthy disarray between NRM Old Turks versus newcomers on one side, and some children of old-timers on one another. Of course, while this has, for now, been most pronounced in NRM, it should not be lost on us that there is similar bickering in other parties, including NUP—the latest kid on the block, as, indeed, in most other organizations relating to foundational values.

I take exception to any baseless, malicious, or wantonly contemptuous rebuke. Whoever calls out another’s waywardness must ensure they aren’t similarly culpable in the process or otherwise. And where organizational vision is involved, isn’t German psychologist Wolfgang Köhler et al.’s Gestalt psychology to the effect that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts? Organizations thrive on common visions / synergies.

Also, in censoring to jettison repugnancy in claims of warring parties from foundational core values or common [organizational] vision / ideology, we could also allude to French philosopher, René Descartes’ analogy, in quest for certainty, of a basket full of apples—some of which might be rotten, it might be prudent that all are fairly listened to—pour all apples out—to separate good ones from rotten ones. In this vein, truth can’t be further from urgent than a ‘kujenga na kubomoa’ intentional national retreat, in 2023 going forward. Chairman Museveni is a strategic leader—and his silence could be a loud call to the party to order!

Our country’s politics -- beyond just NRM -- is one that needs both the new and old brooms—for the former to sweep better, but the latter knows all the corners! Plus, I am yet to know of a forest which extends its life without younger trees. We need each other. Disappointments notwithstanding, thinking that Old Turks know everything and young counterparts or newcomers have nothing they bring to the table is fallacious to say the least! I read a scathing swipe by Ssalongo Muwada Namuwanja in Wednesday, December 21, 2022’s New Vision, targeting newcomers to the NRM who, according to him, are slowly gaining popularity for openly criticizing and rebuking founders of the NRM, before suggesting that they are welcome, but shouldn’t be placed in key leadership positions because they may not fully understand the original ideologies.

I can imagine his disappointment, but his stance begs some questions: first, unlike him—a satisfied child of one of the revolutionary founders, are all revolutionaries’ children as satisfied? Secondly, the assumption that newcomers may not fully understand NRM ideologies may be an erroneous generalisation. What, then, do we make of those who fully understand these ideologies — [another assumption], but behave contrary?

Experience continually shows that newcomers/converts—and the despised, when given opportunity, tend to work better than those preoccupied with their coveted status! Isn’t Gen. Museveni’s current fishermen’s cabinet such an honored example? Wishing you a fruit-filled 2023!