Of Onyango Obbo’s ‘apocalypse’ and Kabumba’s federalism…the way out

Sixty years and counting as an independent nation…and we are yet to fashion out a discernible socio-political and economic path? What prompts such apocalyptic fears from our intellectuals of the Charles Onyango-Obbocalibre? Do we need a national dialogue?’ We looked on, each one of us not daring to be picked for an explanation.

We have come to learn what it means when Mzee Mashurubu takes on those pensive moods of his. He had just read his favourite Wednesday columnist, Charles Onyango-Obbo in Monitor, October 18, 2023.

This particular day’s column depicts three scenarios of post-Museveni Uganda, one of which is ominously apocalyptic. We kept distance, as he paced around the sprouting orchard, following the recent rains. It was only when the newspaper vendor came in with the hard copies that Mzee invited us, and tasked Naughty Nephew to read the fourth and last part of Dr Busingye Kabumba’s article on federalism in Uganda, published by The Observer, a Kampala weekly.

This don at the School of Law Makerere University has serialized an incisive treatise on Uganda’s political history, with focus on Britain’s mission and influence into what Uganda is today. As Naught Nephew finished reading for Shwenkuru, Mzee lit up and relaxed, and so did we as we served breakfast.

In Mzee’s analysis, the don does a very good job, reminding us of Britain’s mission in Uganda as was elsewhere globally: economic interests, thus colonies run as economic entities. Therefore, the polity that was carved and re-carved to become Uganda was an economic investment.

However, Kabumba loses the plot when he roots for a federal system based on ethnic, cultural and related variables. It is the economic factor that must guide the Uganda we must build. The best template we have is the Agricultural Zoning Plan 2005. Onto this, we create ten Economic Growth Poles (EGPs). Each EGP will have six districts under it; thus, we have sixty districts across the entire country. The EGPs, called provinces for the convenience of communication, will be the centres of planning. The EGP economic development plans merge into a ten-year national development plan, with a three-year rolling implementation cycle. Led by technocrats dubbed governors, each EGP will have a council of eighteen councillors, three per district. Elected by lining up at village level. No permanent Electoral Commission.

The provincial assembly elects one MP per district into the national assembly, from the district councillors. Thus, a lower house of 60 MPs, in a bicameral house of seventy, with the ten EGP governors forming the upper house. The majority party in the assembly elects the president from among its legislators. He will work with a Cabinet of sixteen ministers, appointed from outside parliament, vetted and approved sequentially by the lower house and the upper house. No district councils, no sub-county councils. These units only serve as points of service delivery, manned by technocrats. No political offices in cities and municipalities and town councils. Cities and municipalities will be run centrally by the executive director of the National City Management Authority, under direct supervision of the permanent secretary.

At the grassroot level, LC I will be replaced by associations of community residential neighbourhoods(acorns), run by volunteer committees. With regional development plans and strategies feeding into the national development strategy, we will have a federal system living to the primary raison d’être of our polity: an economically productive and profitable unit.

On this solid industrial base and an internally integrated self-sustaining national economy, where the minimum net absolute household income is Shs2 million per month; all our cultural, ethnic, religious, gender, and other ‘interest group’ considerations will be catered for. This is the Uganda that will avert Onyango-Obbo’s fears. It is this Uganda that will give the right prescription to Kabumba’s right diagnosis. It is possible. It is imperative. It is urgent. It is our national duty.