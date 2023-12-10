Of Plato, politicians, poets and poison

It was Plato (428-374 BC), the towering patriarch of literate Western philosophers, who pronounced that poets were a corrupting, poisonous influence in a nation (state). By poets he meant what would today comprise literary composers of all categories – including writers of novels and short works of prose fiction, who only date from the 18th Century AD.

In his ideal Greece republic, Plato recommended that poets, for what they were worth, should be anointed with sweet-smelling myrrh (perfumed oil), decorated and crowned with flowers – and be banished from the said republic!

In his day, which did not have books from which religious, moral and other positive community values might be derived, imaginative verbal composers and story-tellers were looked up to as possible sources and champions of such values. (The Bible and Quran were yet to happen in the distant future.)

Plato’s reason for banishing the poets (with the possible exception of composers of dramatic works) was that in their imaginary inventive stories, they misrepresented the truth, which included their depiction of the gods and goddesses (who were deemed to be pure and perfect) as indulging themselves in such impossibilities as laughter (a phenomenon ascribed to the unstable humans only), as well as falling in love with the daughters and sons of men, and even raping some of the prettiest and most handsome among them!

Indeed long before Plato’s time, anonymous Greek story-tellers had crafted and popularised imaginative stories in which gods and goddesses sexually behaved no better than lewd, undisciplined and promiscuous ordinary human beings. In one of such stories, the king of gods himself, Zeus, who does not find exclusive marital pleasure in Hera his wife, opts to overpoweringly rape the most beautiful human woman, Leda; and in order to do so, he despicably disguises himself as a mere bird, a swan.

In another such story, Circe, daughter of Helios the sun god, is a powerful enchantress who turns Odysseus’s sailors into pigs, and turns Odysseus himself into her lover for one whole year. (This is the same heroic Odysseus of the Trojan War and 10 years’ wanderings, following 10 years of the siege of Troy, who has no moral and marital qualms about having romping sex with a mighty goddess, while his wife Penelope faithfully waits for him without a bed-mate for 20 years! How about that, my esteemed reader?)

But back to Plato’s displeasure and discomfort with the poets. This was especially in respect of the children and youth of the nation (i.e. young ‘citizens’ or ‘guardians’) of the ideal republic, who would be corrupted or poisoned by the presumed ‘untruths’ of their poetry.

Fast-forward to 24 centuries after Plato, right into the first quarter of the 21st Century AD. After all the immediately past six centuries of the ‘Rebirth of Knowledge’ (Renaissance), the ‘Enlightenment’, and ‘Modernity’ (which can boast of two world wars, plus an unacknowledged ongoing third world war) – one most unfortunately still hears confused political voices of all sorts devaluing the role of poetry/imaginative writings in particular, and the arts and humanities in general, in the development of national capacities and the betterment of the quality of community and individual lives.

The confused voices referred to above can presently be heard here and there in mother Africa, even when the premises upon which Plato banished the poets have utterly changed – namely, the disappearance of the classical ‘gods’. Following the disappearance of the said ‘gods’, we creative writers now unapologetically see ourselves, in a phrase first used by Percy Bysshe Shelley (1792-1822), as ‘the unacknowledged legislators of the world’, meaning that imaginative practice and politics are unavoidably intertwined.

And a question, as I end these sundry thoughts of mine: what negative influences in a modern African state could rightly be described as being even much worse than Plato’s perceived social ‘poetic poison’ of long, long ago?