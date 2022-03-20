Of public health and mental illness

On Monday, Ugandan psychiatrists called for the Public Health (Amendment) Bill to include treatment for mental illness.

The executive director of Butabika National Referral Hospital, Dr Juliet Nakku, led these psychiatrists in demanding mental health to be better defined in the current Public Health Act.

As this Act stands, however, mental health is listed as a communicable disease.

Nakku added that the inclusion of mental health treatment in the Bill, in a manner well defined, would help scale back the mounting prevalence of mental health challenges in the country.

She also called for the Bill to broaden its scope in controlling non-communicable diseases, adding that it doesn’t accurately reflect their public health burden.

“The Lancet Psychiatry 2019 study found that people with depression have a 40 per cent higher chance of developing heart disease, hypertension, stroke and diabetes than the general population,” she said.

Mental health disorders are one of the greatest challenges to our society.

These disorders are not confined to any one social, economic or political group or grouping, they are essentially Ugandan in how their devastating effect uniformly ravages our society.

I myself have battled with mental illness, and, as I grow older, this battle maturates with the mental wounds inflicted upon me by experiences in a world whose wheels came off long before it even stepped on the accelerator.

With my personal background in mental health challenges, I appreciate Dr Nakku for trying to refine the Public Health Bill towards helping the mentally ill live their lives as meaningful as those not “sectioned” (committed compulsorily to a psychiatric hospital in accordance with a section of a mental health act).

The amended Bill, after all, seeks to level the ground on access to vaccines between those who are “mentally ill” and those who are “normal”, thereby reducing discrimination against the former in mental institutions and elsewhere.

Regrettably, however, this proverbial ground levelling defines the mentally unhinged in relation to those who appear otherwise.

On one level, this dichotomy speaks to our need to label each other as a mechanism of control or as a means to control how we are perceived by others.

Indeed, some of us are so preoccupied with what others think of us that if we found out that people thought of us as mad, we would run mad!

On another level, this dividing line designates us as “normal” and “mad” in relation to one another.

Yet if I suddenly found myself alone on an island and had to talk to myself to cure myself of loneliness, would I be “mad”?

If nobody is there to call me “mad”, does my behaviour lose its “mad” status because nobody is there to label me so?

We live in a world which has turned our labels into something that is more important to us than who or what’s labelled.

As this labelling sticks, societal controls leave us feeling trapped by our jobs, friends and families to the extent that madness becomes our only act of freedom.

Shrinking away

Also, when the world imposes itself on us, we feel our inner selves shrinking away from who we are as we are recreated in the image of how the world perceives us.

This self-denial creates an inner conflict between who we are and who the world wants us to be.

By this very token, a rage grows within us to combat the feelings of powerlessness which come from struggling to be ourselves.

Then, when we finally think we’ve made it, we suddenly find ourselves trapped in the officialese of the Public Health Bill’s definition of what’s sane and what’s not.

Mr Matogo is a professional copywriter