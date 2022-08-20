Oh yes! 1,000 tongues declared Kasese NRM

As I pen this, our people in Busongora South are nearly done with choosing who from a field of six is deserving to be their representative in the 11th Parliament. This by-election is as a result of court’s cancellation of the January 2021 Busongora South election.

That National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer Gideon Thembo Mujungu will emerge victorious is not in doubt. It is not in doubt because we have run a sober, issues-based campaign. In all our meetings with the people, we rejected the cynicism of both Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and National Unity Platform (NUP).

Our meetings provided us with an opportunity to speak to the challenges that our communes within the diversity of Busongora South and in Kasese face. These meetings brought to the fore the agenda of NRM to secure all the futures’ of our people. This agenda is clearly spelled out in our 2021-2026 manifesto overwhelmingly embraced by Ugandans who voted for President Museveni.

Nothing will derail the NRM programme in our journey to cause socio-economic transformation by building an independent, integrated, modern and self-sustaining economy.

One of my favourite hymns O for a thousand tongues to sing proclaims, “My great redeemer’s praise, the glories of my God and King, the triumphs of His grace…”

Its author, Charles Wesley, wrote it as an expression of his own experience of God’s glory. It implores, in its sixth stanza, “Hear him, ye deaf; His praise, your loosened tongues employ.”

And, therefore, as Wesley did, I implored all people to ignore the deceit of our political Opposition. This deceit included the unfortunate insinuation by those purporting to be friends of His Majesty Wesley Mumbere to the people of Kitabu and Kahokya, that he was unwell. Nothing could be further from the truth. And I remain grateful to His Majesty for refusing to associate with these liars.

Like his father before him, His Majesty desires his people to embrace education. He desires for his people to embrace the Parish Development Model which will bring the 24 percent of Kasese’s 757,269 people still in the subsistence agriculture sector - erikolera enda nyisa - into the formal money economy by empowering them to embrace commercial agriculture.

Oh yes! 1,000 tongues and more did hear Vice President Jessica Alupo and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja proclaim that this government understands the challenges of water in all our sub-counties. Indeed, this challenge is already being addressed by National Water and Sewerage Corporation.

Oh yes! 1,000 tongues and more in Lake Kawe and Karusandara sub-counties did proclaim that they heard our western region vice chairperson Chris Baryomunsi declare that soon the electric wire fence being erected around the expanse of Queen Elizabeth National Park to deter wild game from encroaching on their gardens and homes, would soon be complete.

Oh yes! Kasese continues to experience economic development. Our sons and daughters are coming back from distant lands and investing in Kasese. If you doubt me, speak to Dr Nathaniel Walemba and Dr Mary Maurice Nalwoga who recently received a licence from the National Council of Higher Education to run and operate Rwenzori International University.

As you are aware, peace and security are an absolute must if any economy is to enjoy prosperity of any sort. This is why, just one year after being sworn into office for a 6th term, President Museveni has been at the forefront of championing the Democratic Republic of Congo’s admittance into our thriving East African Community.

All these are strategic interventions that have direct benefit for Kasese and Uganda. Our people know this.