Oil is here but food remains the open goldmine for Uganda

The fact that the prospects of oil production in Uganda are exciting requires no emphasis. Evidently, oil has been such a huge blessing elsewhere and Uganda can only celebrate in anticipation. For slight context, analysis of data on the production rate of oil between 1970 and 2010 revealed that oil exploitation and exploration in Nigeria led to the generation of revenue totaling $669 billion from the sales of crude oil. To put it another way, in forty years, Nigeria’s crude oil sales accounted for revenue of about twenty years’ worth of Uganda’s current GDP. Even when weighed against present-day global pressures that threaten prospects in fossil fuel energy, the outlook of the oil sector on Uganda’s economy is impressive. The rewards would certainly have been much more lucrative if the scenario played out on Uganda forty years ago, but oil will still stamp a lasting mark on Uganda’s economy.

That said, we cannot ignore the realities of the present situation. While the world faces pressure to move on from fossil fuel, we contend with an ever growing demand for food. Scenarios of food insecurity are on the increase globally, and glaring for Sub-Saharan Africa. A couple of years ago, the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations reported that 20 percent of the African population was undernourished. Of those, 239 million were in Sub-Saharan Africa and seventeen million in Northern Africa. From a capitalistic eye-view, painful as it may rub the mind, this would constitute a business opportunity for producers of food. A skeptic would however consider that those who are starving cannot afford to pay for food, even if the market availed it to them. This would be partly true. The opportunist would look at the situation from a different angle and note that while many are going hungry on the continent, the food import bill for Africa is quite huge, and growing.

Previous estimates have highlighted that the continent may get into a position of having to import food worth $110billion every year, by 2025, three or four years from now. It is also reported that African oil producing countries earned about $3.3 trillion in oil revenues over the ten years between 2007 and 2017. Putting aside the time difference of these ten years and the 2025 food import bill projection, this would imply that Africa might find herself importing food worth over thirty percent of continental oil revenues, in a couple of years. One might also wish to consider that while the oil demand is threatened by global energy trends, the demand for food in Africa will continue to be enhanced by the exploding population on the continent. As such, if the continent does not increase her food production, our food import bill will continue to grow while the oil revenues may shrink, in relative terms. At some point, we might have the equivalent of the entire oil revenue envelop, or a significant part of it, going into buying food from overseas.





For Uganda’s case though, the country currently counts a double blessing. Uganda is edging closest to the bounty of oil revenues and the country is also a net food exporter. Even more hopeful is the fact that the country’s food production potential is far from being fully exploited. The country can produce much more than her current agricultural output. The Food and Agricultural Organization estimates that Uganda has the capacity to feed 200million people, which is about five times her current population. Strategically speaking, therefore, the country has what it primarily takes to position itself for tapping into the growing food market on the African continent. This is a huge opportunity for which there is no foreseeable reversal or decline.

Of course, the scenario is not as simple as this commentary may suggest since increased food production does not imply straightforward food sales across the continent, in our current situation where intra-continental trade enhancement is still work-in-progress. Utilizing the country’s agricultural potential fully would also be highly capital-intensive and possibly even require extensive administrative and technological reforms in the relevant sector. However, we should not lose sight of the remunerative potential of agriculture for Uganda. For future generations, when the oil is gone, the rewards of food production will still be available to our descendants.

Raymond is a Chartered Risk Analyst and risk management consultant