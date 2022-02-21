Prime

Oil is here but food remains the open goldmine for Uganda

Author, Raymond Mugisha. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Raymond Mugisha

What you need to know:

Even when weighed against present-day global pressures that threaten prospects in fossil fuel energy, the outlook of the oil sector on Uganda’s economy is impressive. The rewards would certainly have been much more lucrative if the scenario played out on Uganda forty years ago, but oil will still stamp a lasting mark on Uganda’s economy

The fact that the prospects of oil production in Uganda are exciting requires no emphasis. Evidently, oil has been such a huge blessing elsewhere and Uganda can only celebrate in anticipation. For slight context, analysis of data on the production rate of oil between 1970 and 2010 revealed that oil exploitation and exploration in Nigeria led to the generation of revenue totaling $669 billion from the sales of crude oil. To put it another way, in forty years, Nigeria’s crude oil sales accounted for revenue of about twenty years’ worth of Uganda’s current GDP. Even when weighed against present-day global pressures that threaten prospects in fossil fuel energy, the outlook of the oil sector on Uganda’s economy is impressive. The rewards would certainly have been much more lucrative if the scenario played out on Uganda forty years ago, but oil will still stamp a lasting mark on Uganda’s economy.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.