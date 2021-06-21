Oil needs sustainable infrastructure

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Sustainable infrastructure (SI) refers to the designing, building, and operating of structural elements in ways that do not diminish the social, economic and ecological processes required to maintain human equity, diversity, and the functionality of natural systems.

It does not only enable sound economic development, future generation aspirations, job creation and the purchase of local goods and services, but also enhances quality of life for citizens, increases positive impacts, helps protect vital natural resources and promotes a more effective and efficient use of financial resources.

It goes beyond sustainable development premised on how human societies must live and meet their needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

Therefore, the Ugandan oil and gas affected communities, and their environment and social aspects should be organised to exist in the long term, taking into account both the imperatives of present and the future, such as preservation of environment and the existing natural resources.

The current major Ugandan oil sector development projects include Tilenga, Kingfisher, EACOP, the Refinery, and Kabaale International Airport while the associated enabling infrastructure projects are oil roads, central processing facilities, well pads, feeder pipelines and flow lines, among others.

These projects should be executed using approaches that provide long-term environmental and economic benefits.

The oil companies, governments of Uganda and Tanzania recently signed the tripartite oil and gas sector projects agreements namely: The Host Government Agreement (HGA), Tariff and Transportation Agreement (TTA), and the Share Holding Agreement (SHA) paving way for the construction of the EACOP, and commencement of oil and gas projects early works.

Advertisement

However, environmental activists continue to point out several oil projects associated risks to protected environments, forestry, water resources in the region.

For instance, emissions from the construction and operationalisation of the EACOP and feeder pipelines, the refinery, airports, production facilities, flowlines, central processing, and transportation under the Tilenga and Kingfisher project areas are projected to alter climatic conditions in the area leading to loss of livelihoods of people depending on nature.

The conservation value of the Albertine graben can’t be overemphasised; it’s one of the most ecologically sensitive regions, not just in Uganda but on continental Africa; It’s an exceptionally bio-diverse landscape that is critical to biodiversity conservation, climate modification and has provided livelihoods to many households for centuries.

Given the rich biodiversity, any infrastructure developments must pay attention to their environmental footprint on plant and animal species. It’s therefore, critical that Uganda approaches oil sector development from a holistic viewpoint and based on global and domestic sustainable infrastructure development and having regard to socio-economic and environmental concerns.

In addition, SI is central to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) globally, and the climate objectives of the 2015 Paris Agreement, given that current infrastructure systems account for more than 60 per cent of global GHG emissions.

Uganda needs to meet its targets set during the global climate change negotiations, but also to achieve the country’s intended nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

The oil-rich graben has experienced devastating effects of climate change since early 2020. Embracing SI with its associated benefits including physical, environmental, economic, and social perspectives would prevent such environmental effects, aid climate, and enhance economic resilience.

Daniel Abowe is a researcher at Civil Society Coalition of Oil and Gas. daniel.abowe@acode-u.org