Oil revenue to boost sports devt

On February 16, the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) announced that Uganda would host its upcoming AFCON qualifiers in Egypt and later Cameroon. The announcement rattled feathers of many football enthusiasts who called out Fufa for ineptness.

The Fufa president, Mr Moses Magogo, was quick to distance the entity from this, asserting that: “All over the world, FAs do not own football stadiums. Many have said we should become the first but building a football stadium is so costly. Building a stadium is not building a toilet.”

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) had announced earlier that month that Uganda and its neighbours South Sudan, and Kenya were among the 24 countries whose stadiums failed to meet its requirements.

The current lack of first-class sports facilities and the undesirable situation of hosting our continental matches in Egypt and Cameroon got me reminiscing my past voyages to some of football’s greatest showpieces- the World Cup.

I have been to four World Cups tournaments, however, all the past four World Cup hosts have one common denominator- they are all oil and gas producing countries that have invested heavily in sports infrastructure.

I may not agree on many fronts with Mr Magogo, but I conquer with him when he says construction of sports facilities, is quite costly. Qatar, a country of about 2.6 million people pulled off one of the most memorable World Cup experiences. To pull off this feat, the ‘Oil Sheikhs’ invested a whopping $220 billion. Expenses went to construction of new stadiums, infrastructure such as hotels, roads, and a metro system, connecting the different cities.

The 2014 World Cup cost Brazil $11.6 billion- with most of it going to stadiums and infrastructure. South Africa beat off fierce competition from continental heavy weights Libya, Morocco, and Egypt (all petroleum producers) to host the 2010 World Cup.

All these countries managed to successfully host these tournaments because of the petroleum revenues. Oil revenues, if managed well, can change the destiny of any society and improve the standards of living. Uganda’s lack of adequate key infrastructure and other major crucial mega projects can only be addressed if the country’s balance of trade payments brings about a surplus budget that can be re-channelled to strategic sectors like sports.



According to the NDP II, Uganda’s target was to increase the paved national roads from 3,795km to 6,000km by 2020. However, this goal was not achieved, registering only a 19 percent (600km) increment. The underperformance was largely attributed to lack of adequate funding. Each kilometre of a tarmacked road costs about $1 million, implying that the country would require about $ 3.2 billion, to achieve its target of 6,000km of tarmacked roads.

Relatedly, the other mega projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line estimated to cost about $ 12.8 billion. Due to a limited resource envelope, little has been achieved in this regard. But all hope is not lost!

The Public Finance Management Act ringfenced petroleum revenues for infrastructure development. Such infrastructure includes sports facilities that can act as a base for sports talent development for the youth.

Equally, the industry has attracted several Fortune 500 companies as explorers or service providers, some of whom like TotalEnergies, and Worley Parsons are sponsors of continental football and clubs in European elite leagues. These should be enticed to support local sports.

Unlike in the past, the sports fraternity has amassed a critical mass at key decision-making board tables–right from Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Speaker of Parliament and her deputy, a select number of Members of Parliament, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, the PSST, Chief Executives of renown corporate entities, and many others. President Museveni is also a strong sports enthusiast.

I, therefore, rally all sports enthusiasts to support Uganda’s oil and gas project and shun with contempt, any saboteurs.