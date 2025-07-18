On 1985 NRM idealism and a poacher parliament

Last Thursday, the NRM (a bona fide political party in Uganda) held its primary elections. They were electing NRM candidates for the general elections slated for the first quarter of 2026. There were some highlights for me. For his advanced age and conspicuous physical frailty, the candidature of Gen Moses Ali from West Nile was curious.

There too was incumbent MP Theodore Sekikubo and Brig Emmanuel Rwashande making a childish exchange of words. Closer to home in Kasese, the highlight was “the fear that the system (Kasese District NRM leadership) may rig Dr Crispus Kiyonga out”. My fear that Dr Kiyonga (yes, the one and only) might be rigged out in an NRM poll was very telling (even to a dispassionate actor like me). Was this a premonition of the beginning of the end? No. Because both Dr Kiyonga and Moses Ali won.

Another irony. From the 2011 General Election to date, we have not had election campaigns based on issues. In 2006, there was disapproval of the removal of presidential term limits, and debates centred on that issue. However, after 2006, Ugandans just vote. As for me, I only vote for MPs; I voted for the President in 1985. Don’t laugh, that is Uganda’s material truth.

It is a material truth that since 2006, the quality of parliamentary membership and debates has been declining in a downward trend. Which begs the question: can the next Parliament be better than the current one? Or will it be worse? On the assumption that the NRM primaries have given us the identities of the people likely to constitute more than 80 percent of the next Parliament of Uganda, can we now deduce and postulate on the quality of the next Parliament? As the Baganda say, nze na we (it’s moot).

Yet as I said, the country has to trudge on. And so, in May 2026, Ugandans will start another five-year segment of an unending journey of social and political progression (led by a poacher Parliament and a fisherman Cabinet). ************** I made my first contact with the rebel National Resistance Army (NRA) in late 1985. Someone described as a senior NRA officer was to address a rally at Kyalhumba, about 50km from Kiburara. The senior official was Kahinda Otafiire (now a retired general). Kyalhumba is in the deeper recesses of the Rwenzori Mountains and is where motorised vehicular locomotion ended (at the time). I walked the 50km to go listen to this rebel leader. Even with my UPC sympathies, I was impressed by Otafire’s idealism peppered with bombast and confident (if not forceful) delivery of speech. Kyalhumba was the hometown of the (hitherto) UPC MP for Kasese South. MP Amos Kambere Tibajuka had not even returned home after the UPC government had been overthrown by the army.

Otafiire received a muted reception. During his address, a young man in the audience had an epileptic seizure and fell down, causing a stampede. Otafiire, who was standing on one of the stones in Kyalhumba Market, just paused and stood firm, unbothered. I was impressed. I decided to join these people (but was later to desert). And as they say, the rest is now (unrecorded) history. Forty years later, I can only describe my relationship with NRM as “not an enemy of the NRM”.

In the circumstances, that characterisation of being “not-an-enemy-of…” has attracted some accusations from friends. My friend Ronald Muhinda, a PPF activist, always accuses me of supporting what he calls Museveni’s NRM Military Junta. Yet Ndugu Ofwono Opondo once ‘accused’ me of being neither here nor there : “Asuman, you are just there there”. Talking of the 1985 NRM idealism and what I have characterised as a poacher parliament, where is Uganda going?





Mr Bisiika is the former executive editor of the East African Flagpost. [email protected]







