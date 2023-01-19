On care for children with Neuro Developmental Delays

Neuro-Developmental Delay (NDD) is a term used to describe the condition when a child fails to attain their milestones in the expected time period. The delays can occur in four areas controlled by the brain. These four areas include: language, gross motor, fine motor and social.

For example, use of the large muscles (gross motor) delay can be noticed if a three months old child cannot hold their neck upright for a few seconds; while a language delay is when a child at two years can’t speak, even one word that can be understood by a stranger; on the other hand, a child who cannot use their fingers to pick a bean seed at one year has a delay to use the small muscles of the hand(fine motor domain); and finally, a child who will not smile or follow an interesting face or a bright object has a delay in the social domain.

Neuro developmental delay is caused by both biological and environmental factors throughout the lifespan. Some of the biological causes of NDD include genetic disorders like cerebral palsy and downs syndrome; infections like cerebral malaria and meningitis; and lastly the perinatal brain injuries that occur around and during birth like asphyxia, complicated delivery or delay in the second stage of labour.

NDD is also influenced by insufficient stimulation where a child is made to sleep the whole day to the relief of the parents and they don’t take time to play and speak to them, read to the baby or sing to them as early as zero months. Malnutrition is one of the major problems that can lead to neuro developmental delays in children.

Due to the need to generate information on neurodevelopmental delays, I led a team of researchers from Makerere University, Child health and Development Centre to conduct research that would help understand the challenges facing children with NDD and their caretakers in accessing health care from health facilities in Uganda.

It was disconcerting therefore when findings from this study showed that children with neurodevelopmental delays were not receiving the specialized healthcare that was needed for them to thrive in life. Findings indicated that both private and government health facilities had some gaps that can be improved to deliver services to children with NDD. This calls for emphasis in implementing the health policy and hence deliver sufficient health services to Ugandan children with disability in all health facilities if targets of the Uganda Health Policy are to be fully realized.

Parents need to be aware that there are specialized health facilities with capacity to look after the children with neuro developmental delays. Parents need a lot of support to manage such children and the health facilities should be trusted partners to give them this support and all the information they need.

Most regional public facilities have access to such services through their neural clinics although these are limited in number, making access to rehabilitative services a challenge. This could save caretakers the long distances and the time spent trying to reach facilities with these specialized services.

The NGOs working with children with disabilities have also invested a lot in supporting these children and their parents but the services are still lacking thus the need for innovations that can bring such health rehabilitative services closer to communities.

Caretakers are also advised not to hide these children. These children can be supported to achieve their milestones so that they can lead an ordinary life like their colleagues. It also helps if parents can talk to peers or other parents in the same situation for social and emotional support.