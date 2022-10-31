On China’s new political journey

October 16 to 22 witnessed the gathering of 2,340 elected party delegates of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) from across China.

It discussed the progress of the 19th Congress goals and elected new party leaders. The country’s politics is heavily influenced by its 5,000 years of rich culture, history, and ancient thoughts such as Confucianism. Meritocracy-selection and elections based on merit, hard work, results, and integrity.

Global media descended on the world’s most populous country (1.4 billion people), the second largest economy by GDP, and the largest by Purchasing Power Parity (PPP).

However, I noticed that most of the western media outlets give an image that the re-election of President Xi points to his intention to rule for life after the removal of two-term limits. But they don’t give clear reason (s) as to why? This reminded me to give my comment below:

President Xi was first elected into that office in 2012, a period when China was undergoing challenges and transformation both at home and abroad, and therefore, needed a leader capable of steering the country to achieve set goals while being held accountable.

Unlike his predecessor, Hu Jintao, Xi accepted to become the core of the seven members of the 19th politburo standing committee, the body that forms the collective leadership that governs China. This is to avoid stalemate on issues that are both difficult and urgent.

By relying on the people, the leadership has ushered China into its first centenary goal of a moderately prosperous socialist society in all respects. For instance, unlike 10 years ago, today China has blue skies, fresher air, cleaner water bodies, and a beautiful environment; the largest electric vehicles producer as well as its global market; on corruption Xi delivered on his promise to go after both flies and tigers; in 2021 China eliminated extreme poverty, a huge contributor to the UN SDGs.

His re-election for another five-year term is to take the country on its path of realising the second centenary goal of being the most advanced and prosperous socialist country in the world in all aspects by 2049 when marking 100 years of the CPC leadership.

However, there are huge challenges ahead, both domestically and abroad. For instance, domestically maintaining its position as the world’s manufacturing powerhouse amid going green, Covid-19 frustration, slower economic growth and unemployment, the housing bubble, and above all the Taiwan issue that he said has to be solved to avoid passing the burden to future generations. Externally, the global economic and political turmoil and seemingly decoupling tendency by the US. For instance, on China’s goal of realising its second centenary, some months ago, the president of another global superpower is on record to have said that he would not allow this to happen, not under his watch. Additionally, recently, a group of US senators wrote to President Biden urging him to take immediate action to stop Huawei from building its new semiconductor plant on China’s soil, Shenzhen. How interesting!

As Confucius said, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Historically, China didn’t invade the rest of the world when it was well-off. During the middle ages or Song Dynasty (960-1276) and 1300, China was the most advanced and richest place by GDP per capita.

At this point and earlier, there were inventions such as gunpowder, printing, the compass, using written examinations to staff upper levels of government etc. Marco Polo, a well-known Italian merchant, and adventurer recognized this in the 13th century. This was due to a combination of commercialisation, urbanisation, and industrialisation only comparable to early modern Europe that emerged six centuries later (18th century). Likewise, today, China is the only global leader in history to have risen to the top position without engaging in forceful expansionism except in global cooperation, development, and friendship.