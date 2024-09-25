On contraceptive misuse among university students













Health education

Nowadays, emergency contraceptive pills (ECPs) are increasingly being used as “a daily meal” by young women, especially in universities, as a means to prevent unintended pregnancies. These pills are designed to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex, typically within a short timeframe.

It's important to note that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, emergency contraceptives should not be used frequently. Instead, it is recommended that they be utilised only in emergencies. It's crucial to follow the expert-prescribed guidelines for their use in emergencies, as deviations from their intended use may lead to several adverse effects. While ECPs are crucial as a last resort, they are not meant for regular use. Therefore, its increasing usage is worrying. Its misuse among university students in Uganda is becoming a growing concern, posing significant risks to their health and wellbeing. This highlights the urgent need for public awareness and action.

Misuse of ECPs can result in various health risks. According to various studies, many of these students lack sufficient knowledge about the correct use, timing, and dosage of emergency contraceptives, which often leads to their misuse. Misconceptions, myths, and misinformation about the effectiveness and potential side effects of emergency contraceptives further exacerbate this problem. Research has also revealed that factors such as limited access to information, inadequate sexual education, and sociocultural pressures play a significant role in the misuse of emergency contraceptives.

Moses Okochi Wafula

Female university students are a demographic particularly at risk due to the transitional nature of university life, which often exposes them to risky sexual behaviours influenced by new-found independence and peer pressure. As such, many students turn to contraceptives to avoid the risk of becoming pregnant and stay focused on their education. Addressing this problem is critical for improving reproductive health outcomes and empowering young women to make informed decisions. Comprehensive sexual education and access to accurate information about contraceptive options are essential steps toward promoting safe contraceptive practices.

Universities and the Ministry of Health must collaborate to integrate reproductive health education into university curricula. Targeted educational interventions will help students understand the correct use of emergency contraceptives, debunk myths, and encourage responsible sexual behaviour. Without proper intervention, Uganda could face a rise in unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and a subsequent increase in maternal morbidity and mortality rates.

The young women affected are not only students but future leaders and professionals whose potential contributions to society could be severely be compromised. To combat the misuse of emergency contraceptives among university students, a multi-faceted approach can be adopted as follows: Enhance sex education: Universities should incorporate comprehensive sexual and reproductive health education into their curricula.

Improve access to accurate information: It is crucial to ensure that students have access to reliable sources of information about contraceptives. There is a need to de-stigmatise conversations around contraceptive use. The Ministry of Health should develop and implement policies regulating emergency contraceptives' availability and use. These policies should aim to limit misuse and provide clear guidelines on appropriate use. It is time for universities, health professionals, and policymakers to join forces and take proactive measures to address this issue, ensuring a healthier and more informed generation of Ugandans.