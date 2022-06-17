On DR Congo and unending feud with Kagame’s Rwanda





When Ambassador Vincent Karega was transferred from South Africa to Kinshasa, he is said to have remarked: “I am going home.” He even threw in a few words of Kinshasa street slang to appeal to Bana Kin (Kinshasans).

When I spoke to a Kinshasa friend who went to school with Ambassador Karega, he always referred to him as ‘tipe oyo’ (that Charlie). Vincent Karega was home in Kinshasa as he was in Kigali.

Then bang: The unending feud between Kinshasa and Kigali was resurrected. The M23 rebels conducted some operations. The Congolese government accused Rwanda of helping M23 rebels. In protest, the Congolese government asked Ambassador Karega to leave Kinshasa.

********************

The winding road to Gisoro is like an African boa constrictor strangling the mountains. Gisoro was teeming with people like any provincial metropolis. The road to Bunagana Border Post still had enough traffic but no business (in the commercial sense of the word). Anxiety could be felt in the air.

The M23 are Congolese rebels. They recently took over the Congolese side of Bunagana Border Town. In response, Uganda has closed its side to inward and outward going traffic. With this ambiguous stance on the rebellion of M23 against DR Congo government, the population in Gisoro seems not to have taken sides yet. But they seem to unanimous on the fact that the war is disrupting their business with Congo.

I am more concerned with Uganda’s ambiguous stance. I had thought Uganda had at last secured a clear policy on the DR Congo; based on mutual economic and security interests.

We have just come from a lockdown that devastated the economy. Before that, Rwanda had slapped a trade embargo on us. In response, Uganda sought solace in DR Congo; which offered us some hope for quick recovery. With that hope, we even offered to build some roads in DR Congo.

Ugandans were gearing for the opportunities associated with the geographical vastness of the DR Congo. And then a new friendship between Uganda and Rwanda happened. The fear of the Congolese is that Uganda is more disposed to side with Rwanda in a conflict between DRC and Rwanda.

How did Rwanda turn this new Uganda-Rwanda relationship around? Mr Museveni may consider lots of other interests, but his assessment of Uganda’s interests in the DRC seems to be faulty this time. In the minimum, Uganda should be seen to offer visible and audible diplomatic support to DRC. Anything less does not feed into Uganda’s regional strategic interests.

**************

The great lakes region is a very complicated region. When Uganda had a conflict with Rwanda, it is DR Congo (and Angola) which offered leadership and mediated to de-escalate the conflict. Now that Rwanda has a conflict with the DRC, it is supposed to be Uganda’s turn to mediate. Given Uganda’s interests in the DR Congo now, one would expect Uganda to act in a manner that reflects this assessment.

Yet I am not blind to the fact that the original tiff between Uganda and Rwanda has never been resolved. And that Ugandan merchandise is still unwelcome to Rwanda. So, in all honesty, Uganda does not qualify for the position of an independent mediator in a conflict where Rwanda is a party.

This Great Lakes region…! We recently wrote that the new friendship between Uganda and Rwanda was bad for the region. We were ignored; now see… We also wrote that that by joining the East African Community, the DRC was welcoming the East Africans to their vast country. Some clever East Africans took it serious and are now said to have decided to escort M23 to Kinshasa.