On inclusiveness in govt appointments

Recently, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, raised concerns about the exclusion of certain regions in government appointments. While presiding over a parliamentary sitting, Among remarked that appointments were being made from a select region, seemingly addressing Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, a government minister. She posed: “Do the people who forward names to the President (for appointment) ever consider that there are other areas (not well represented) in this country?”

Although she exonerated the President from this issue, Among urged for greater equity and regional balance in appointments. Her concerns likely stem from her own Teso sub-region, where she has not seen many appointments from her community. However, this issue extends far beyond Teso. Many areas, particularly in the Great Western Axis, remain underrepresented in government bodies: statutory authorities, Boards, and Commissions.

It is important for the reader to distinguish between “Western Uganda” as a broad region and the southwestern sub-region (Ankole and Kigezi) within it that largely benefits from government placements. While Teso has the numbers to advocate for its inclusion, other areas like Busongora—Kasese’s lowland belt—suffers from numerical disadvantage and political underrepresentation.

In the executive and judiciary—where presidential nominees (for appointments) require parliamentary approval—ethnic minorities remain conspicuously absent. Even at the district and national levels, where affirmative action should apply, some communities continue to be sidelined. Their ongoing struggle for representation in the three arms of government highlights that Uganda’s inclusivity remains selective.

Communities such as the Basongora in Kasese, the Bamba in Bundibugyo, the Batwa in Kigezi, the Bahehe in Busia, the Tepeth in Karamoja, and the Lendu in Masindi, among others, have yet to receive fair representation in central government appointments. Yet, like all Ugandans, they pay taxes and contribute to national development. Is taxation without representation in the governance model the government wishes to uphold? Can exclusion foster patriotism when entire communities are left out of decision-making processes?

Every year, Parliament allocates billions of shillings to the Office of the President to promote patriotism. The government even has a dedicated Secretariat (National Secretariat for Patriotism Clubs), as a department, led by a commissioner, to foster national pride. However, true patriotism cannot be bought—it must be built on fairness, inclusion and equal opportunity.

Exclusion also contributes to underdevelopment. Government officials like Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja claim that underdevelopment and underrepresentation are caused by the communities’ election of opposition leaders. This argument, however, does not hold up to scrutiny. Yet, how does one explain areas that have consistently voted 99.9 percent for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) since the 1994 Constituent Assembly elections but remain among the least developed?

National development should not be contingent not only on political allegiance but rather on the constitutional principle of equal representation.

Government must decide whether it will continue to selectively govern or finally embrace the diversity it claims to represent.



The writer, Mr Festo Nkwatsibwe Kajura is a member of the National Resistance Movement.







