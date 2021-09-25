On Judas Iscariot and the  culture of blaming others

By Harold Acemah More by this Author

On September 15, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) celebrated its 30th anniversary. Among events to mark the big occasion was thanksgiving prayers held at Kololo Independence Grounds at which the guest of honour was the all-knowing Sabalwanyi.

According to a story published in Daily Monitor of September 16 titled, ‘Eradicate Judases at URA – Museveni’ unlike most of the participants at the event, Sabalwanyi deliberately refused to congratulate URA on the occasion of its 30th anniversary which, most Ugandans I have talked to, find unbecoming and unacceptable.

As if to disrupt and pour cold water on a festive occasion, Sabalwanyi told the gathering that URA is bedevilled by poor performance and persistent corruption. The criteria for recruitment of staff in Uganda’s public sector, including URA, under his watch is no longer meritocracy, but appears to be connections to the ruling clique and what Ugandans call “technical know-who” and unless a miracle happens, the result is corruption and poor performance.

The big man accused URA of arrogance and warned that, “We shall expose those who steal the money. If you are honest, you have a clear way forward in your life. Therefore, eradicate corruption.”

He asked, “If the taxes are not being stolen, then what is the problem? What can you tell me about that? This means that I have a lot of Judas Iscariots at URA.”

According to Transparency International, “Corruption is the abuse of entrusted power for private gain.” Corruption is also described as the act of unfairly or illegally influencing a decision-making process through the giving or receiving of a benefit which is commonly called a bribe.

Under the NRM regime, corruption in Uganda has become endemic and systemic on a massive scale. It is estimated that about 30 per cent of Uganda’s annual Budget is stolen by politicians, bureaucrats and other small fish. Corruption appears to be in the DNA of NRM. It is despicable, mindboggling and shameful, to put it very mildly.

Advertisement

Who is to blame?

In an interview with BBC in June 2015, former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi said Sabalwanyi has a tendency to blame everybody, except himself, and that is precisely what he did at the occasion URA celebrated its 30th anniversary.

URA deserves to be commended, complimented and congratulated for a job well done, especially under the leadership of Mr Edward Larbi Siaw, its first commissioner general (1991-1997), an expatriate from Ghana.

URA has been a role model for similar agencies in Kenya, Rwanda and elsewhere in Africa where it has been replicated. If I am not mistaken, after Uganda, Mr Larbi Siaw moved to Kigali where he established a Revenue Authority for Rwanda.

Against this background, one wonders about the logic and rationale of Sabalwanyi’s public denunciation of URA on September 15 which was in bad taste, unless there was a hidden agenda or ulterior motive!

URA is certainly not perfect, but there is a time for everything under the sun. I don’t believe that an occasion to celebrate the 30th anniversary of an organisation is appropriate and suitable to wash dirty linen in public before many distinguished invited guests. Such actions do not serve any useful purpose and should be avoided at all costs in decent society.

Mr Acemah is a political scientist and retired career diplomat.

[email protected]