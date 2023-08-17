On lack of contract transparency in the extractives industry

The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Global Conference held in Dakar, Senegal, on June 13 and 14, under the theme “Transparency in transition gathered more than 1,000 stakeholders from around the world. This was building on the gains achieved in the extractive sector transparency in light of evolving energy transition. Most importantly, the new 2023 EITI standard, which integrates energy transition for the first time and responds to need for good governance in natural resources, was launched as a successor to the 2019 EITI standard.

Contract transparency in extractives refers to the openness of the process by which information on rights awarded is shared with stakeholders. This covers the entire value chain from planning, discovery, bidding, negotiation, contracting and implementation, including the revenues generated from extractive operations. Transparency of information empowers citizens and civil society groups to hold their governments accountable for responsible stewardship of national resources and reduces opportunities for corruption among public officials. The EITI standard places emphasis not only on disclosures – transparency being necessary, but also on participation and accountability. Disclosure of contracts helps to manage expectations held by communities, governments, and companies. Community monitoring of implementation helps companies reduce local conflict with stakeholders. For instance, in DR Congo, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) provided information on the use of social development funds at the Tenke Fungurume copper and cobalt mine, thus improving relations between the company and local communities. Also, awareness of the contract terms improves trust between society, government, and companies around agreements.

Contract disclosure has become more common, for instance, according to a study by Oxfam, 2023, the percentage of EITI-implementing countries that have deliberately disclosed at least one contract increased from 57 percent in 2017 to 70 percent in 2020. Thirty-seven countries (65 percent) disclose only partially or not at all. Only 10 countries (about 18 percent) disclose well in both the mining sector and the oil and gas sector (though a few countries operate in only one of these sectors). EITI-implementing countries that have succeeded in disclosing their contracts include Albania, Armenia, Dominican Republic, Guinea, Niger, Peru, the Republic of the Congo, Senegal and Sierra Leone. However, some countries disclose partially. In contrast, a good number of countries, including Uganda, are still not able to disclose their extractive contracts.

Despite good developments on contract transparency and the benefits thereof, UGEITI has finalised and launched its second EITI report FY2020/2021 without having contracts disclosed.

Whereas there is no law compelling the two constituencies to disclose the contracts entered into on behalf of Ugandans, the EITI guiding principles that make contract disclosure mandatory should be respected. Indeed, choosing to delay transparency undermines the very cause as to why Uganda joined EITI in the first place, and casts doubt on whether Government of Uganda (GoU) and IOCs are committed to upholding EITI rules.

This notwithstanding, the UGEITI MSG has taken a number of steps to facilitate contract disclosure, given the mandatory requirement to disclose all contracts that came into force on January 1, 2021, including the setting up of a committee comprised of MSG members to lead the work on contract disclosure. The remaining task is to have IOCs and GoU provide the roadmap for contract disclosure.

It is important to note that EITI is premised on four key areas, including data, disclosure, dissemination, and debate, so that citizens and CSOs can ask questions on how their resources are being managed and seek relevant answers. Failure to provide required data to citizens impedes their participation, retards accountability, and undermines effective implementation of EITI in Uganda.