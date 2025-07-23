On medical internships for nurses and midwives

The Association of Graduate Nurses and Midwives of Uganda (AGNMU) strongly opposes the waiver of mandatory medical internship training for graduate nurses and midwives who upgraded from diplomas to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) or Midwifery (BSM). Since 1999, all BSN/BSM graduates—whether direct entrants or diploma upgraders—must complete a one-year supervised internship at accredited hospitals before permanent registration and licensing to practice. In May 2024, an Inter-ministerial Committee on Education and Health, excluding professional associations, resolved to waive internships for diploma upgraders. Despite AGNMU’s objections in July 2024, the MoH proceeded with the waiver in June 2025, directing UNMC to exempt upgraders from internships. Some of the objections cited inlude: No formal assessment – No study compared diploma-level skills to post-BSN/ BSM internship competencies.

Upgraders have varying diploma qualifications and clinical practices, with some diplomas lacking clinical knowledge and skills in the specialties of nursing and midwifery. Some diploma holders worked in non-clinical settings (NGOs, research, or management), lacking broad clinical experience. Inconsistent clinical exposure during the university training. Inconsistent university training durations causing non-uniformity in skills. Outdated practices – diploma skills may not align with modern nursing models taught at degree level. Exempting internships could lead to incompetent care, especially for those from limited clinical practice backgrounds. Bodies like the International Council of Nurses and International Council of Midwives mandate internships.

Several other African countries require mandatory one-year internships for graduate nurses and midwives before full licensing. Several European countries require graduate nurses and midwives to complete a mandatory supervised internship period (typically 6-12 months) before obtaining full licences and independent practice rights. Several South American countries require mandatory postgraduate internships or supervised clinical practice for graduate nurses and midwives before full licensing. Several Asian countries require mandatory postgraduate internships or supervised clinical practice for graduate nurses and midwives before full licensing . Many local jobs and postgraduate programmes require internship certificates. Pharmacy and medical graduates upgrading from diplomas still require internships, raising questions about fairness.

Unlike direct-entry BSN/BSM students, many diploma-upgraded nurses and midwives enter university through non-traditional paths. Some never completed A-Levels, while others did not meet university entry requirements. Rather than exempting them from internship, these candidates need additional supervised clinical training to bridge scientific knowledge gaps. AGNMU demands an immediate halt to this policy and a multi-stakeholder review to safeguard healthcare quality and patient safety. The association calls for transparent discussions with all stakeholders to ensure safe, standardised training for all nursing and midwifery graduates. Instead of a waiver of internship, the government should align diploma-to-degree extension training with clinical needs, effectively deploy the upgraders to busy and well-resourced hospitals where they can learn new clinical knowledge and skills, and strengthen the internship supervision.

Dr Edward Kumakech (PhD), AGNMU president, associate professor, Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery at Lira University



