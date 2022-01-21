Prime

On moral hazard, ‘Cofit’ entrepreneurs and the unintended consequences

Author: Samuel Sejjaaka. PHOTO/FILE.

By  Samuel Sejjaaka

What you need to know:

Those public officials and ‘Cofit’ entrepreneurs do not have to pay the costs for their decisions.   

I do not know how many times I have written about moral hazard in this space. For any student of economics, moral hazard is one of those things you will keep on encountering as you learn how public policy decisions are made and why they end up being completely suboptimal or failed. In a lay terms, moral hazard is a situation in which one party engages in risky behaviour or fails to act in good faith because it knows the other party bears the economic consequences of their behaviour.

