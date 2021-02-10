On MPs’ perks and funding of nation’s priority sectors

By IBRAHIM A MANZIL More by this Author

Every after a General Election, the country debates MPs’ salaries, allowances and by extension, the annual budgetary allocation to the Legislature. And true to this practice, the conversation has commenced once again with an avalanche of media reports on alleged proposal to facilitate MPs-elect with Shs300m to buy cars, stretching to how a growing Parliament wage bill will be financed.

This is always an illuminating conversation that breeds great ideas on how Parliament can be bettered because as the ultimate stakeholders, citizens reserve the right to critique their leaders. It is much better if the criticism is progressive and well-structured. I am not writing to instruct citizens on what and how to critique the Legislature. They reserve that right. I only feel it is important to extend the argument further.

Of the Shs45.4 trillion National Budget approved for the current financial year, Parliament received Shs667b, which is about 1.4 per cent. For the Financial Year 2021/2022, it is projected to rise to Shshs770b out of a presumptive Shs45.6 trillion Budget, making it about 1.6 per cent of the National Budget. It is equally important to note that the bulk of the monies in the two allocations caters for the completion of a much more spacious parliamentary chamber, whose construction is ongoing.

Is the construction of the new chambers necessary? Certainly yes. The current chamber was meant for about 80 MPs, yet the number has since risen to 555 members in the 11th Parliament [EC says MPs in 11th Parliament will number 529 - Editor].

There is also need to create more office space for MPs to eliminate the idea of renting premises, which will be a save of taxpayers’ money in the long run.

More fundamental, Parliament has for nearly two decades taken a conscious and deliberate path to channel the biggest chunk of national revenue to sectors such as security, infrastructure and energy mainly to support industrialisation to create jobs and increase the competitiveness of the economy. The transport sector, for example, is poised to take Shs5.9 trillion in the 2021/2022 Budget, a decision Parliament makes in keeping with its commitment to channel the constrained national resources to areas that can create opportunities for the growing population.

Parliament also allocates a big percentage of the Budget to support defence and national security, because at least there is consensus on the idea that for economic activities to thrive, the country should be free from all threats that have stunted the economy as was the case in the turbulent post-Independence years. Legislators have over the years also advocated increased allocations to the agriculture and health sectors, which are crucial for the citizenry. The increases in the health sector, for instance, are necessitated more this time round due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to claim lives and wreck the economy.

Many of the constituents are still involved in agriculture as their main source of income. Support is needed there to boost the sector through value addition and provision of farm equipment and other necessary implements. For MPs who are charged with the constitutional duty of following every shilling of the taxpayer to ensure it serves its intended purpose, it is only fair that we as citizens facilitate the leaders to effectively discharge their functions. The debate in my view now ought to be, what is most cost-effective and affordable by the taxpayer?

Look at the idea of giving MPs a one-off payment for vehicles. The alternative could either be to give them government vehicles or not facilitate them with cars at all (which clearly would handicap the representatives we all chose to champion our interests). If the idea is to give MPs 555 public vehicles, we will have to recruit and remunerate drivers for each of the cars and also set aside huge sums for their maintenance every time they break down. Parliament finds the idea of the one-off payment more practical as it ultimately lifts all difficulties surrounding MPs movements off taxpayers’ shoulders.

Mr Manzil is information and public education officer, Parliament of Uganda. bwanakelele93@gmail.com