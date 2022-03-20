On patriotism, tragedy of African politics

Patriotism is easily one of the most abused words in Uganda and Africa today. I was reminded of this bitter and unpleasant truth by a story published in Saturday Vision of March 5 titled, ‘Museveni lectures NUP councillors on patriotism.’

According to the story, Sabalwanyi delivered a lecture to 97 Wakiso District councillors “who accomplished a patriotism and leadership course” at the Institute of Security and Intelligence Studies located at Garuga, near Lake Victoria. Of the 97 participants who attended what looks like a five-week political indoctrination course, 77 belong to the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) political party.

President Museveni cautioned the Wakiso councillors to put people’s problems ahead of anything else which contradicts what he told Ugandans at a public event in Masindi District on January 26, 2017. On that occasion, Sabalwanyi boasted that he is not anybody’s servant, but a freedom fighter, fighting for himself and his ideas. I am glad he seems to have seen the light and changed his views and mindset.

“I am a Munyankole, I have cows which produce milk. My milk can’t be consumed by a Munyankole because we have the same products. My consumers are people from other tribes like the Baganda and Basoga,” said the President.

I am reminded of an opinion piece by Mr Jimmy Spire Ssentongo published in The Observer of February 23 titled, ‘Law is a walking stick of the powerful in Uganda.’

Ssentongo writes: “Like Animal Farm rules that were changed as the privileged pigs wished, an unwritten version has been written over the old law. Now a sectarian person is one who points at sectarianism. They will pull out all their English and accuse you of trying to take the country back to the tribal hatreds of the past. What they actually mean without saying is that you have no right to complain about it. Their privileges are merited. Shut up and find your place on the ladder, as you wait for your own turn.” (Animal Farm is a satirical book by George Orwell)

Sabalwanyi elaborated the four principles of NRM, patriotism, pan-Africanism, social-economic transformation and democracy; he urged the Wakiso councillors to embrace and pass them on to the masses they lead.

What is patriotism?

According to the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, “patriotism is love of your country and willingness to defend it” while a patriot is “a person who loves their country and is ready to defend it against an enemy.” Using this yardstick many, if not most, African leaders and politicians who routinely make loud noises about patriotism would not qualify to be classified as patriots.

In a classic book titled, The trouble with Nigeria published in 1983, renowned Nigerian author Chinua Achebe wrote a fascinating piece on patriotism which begins as follows:

“In spite of the tendency of people in power to speak about this great nation of ours there is no doubt that Nigerians are among the world’s most unpatriotic people.” One can say the same about most African countries.

“Who is a patriot? He is a person who loves his country. He is not a person who says he loves his country. He is not even a person who shouts or swears or sings his love of his country. He is one who cares deeply about the happiness and well-being of his country and all its people. Patriotism is an emotion of love directed by a critical intelligence.”

“A true patriot will always demand the highest standards of his country and accept nothing but the best for and from his people. He will be outspoken in condemnation of their shortcomings without giving way to superiority, despair or cynicism.”

Against this background, anybody who has shed blood of a fellow Ugandan or a fellow African is neither a patriot nor a pan-Africanist, but a self-condemned person.