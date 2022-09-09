On president-elect Ruto, matters incidental thereto

Mr William Ruto is the president-elect of Kenya. After winning the August 9 presidential elections, he successfully beat off petitions challenging his electoral victory in the Supreme Court.

The Ruto presidency will be the first to break establishment politics in Kenya. And I can bet my royal inheritance the establishment, now feeling humiliated, will fight back. The Ruto presidency will face challenges like those faced by former US president Donald Trump.

A combination of outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta and former candidate Raila Odinga (and Martha Karua) will keep the Ruto presidency on its toes. Any attempt to stifle their political activism will be viewed as a repeat of the Moi days. Yet without such actions from the government, Ruto may find holding the country together a big challenge.

President Ruto’s five-year term will be very interesting. Almost half the voting population didn’t vote for him. In one way or the other, he is expected to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him to unite the country. Any attempt to ‘unite all Kenyans’ (by engaging actors on the opposition side) will be viewed as an act of political co-option.

Despite the consequential fallout from the famous handshake between President Uhuru and Raila Odinga, it is not lost, anyhow it (the handshake) offered the last Uhuru administration some kind of reprieve from the disruption political activism can visit on a government in a young democracy like Kenya.

Even in my shortcomings as an unknowledgeable person on Kenyan politics, I must confess I hold a very strong feeling that Ruto may not be re-elected in 2027. With the expected absence of the larger-than-life Raila Odinga on the 2027 Ballot, we project that there will be new actors around whom Kenyan voters may rally behind.

Raila was framed as a bogeyman in the vote-rich Central Kenya. And it should be noted that the fires to mould the image of a ‘vile Raila’ were stocked by Uhuru himself. So, with Uhuru and Raila out, the focus should be on possible candidates in the 2027 elections.

If I were asked to name the winner of (from) this electoral process, I would name Kalonzo Musyoka. He ‘inadvertently’ found himself on the right side of the political divide: the Azimio La Umoja. Now he finds himself as the leader around whom the fledgling Azimio may (or should) rally.

His national profile enjoys more latitude than that of Ms Karua and he stands a better chance to be the presidential candidate for Azimio in 2027. It is very clear that all heavyweights like Moses Wetangula (associated with the Kenya Kwanza union will have to defer to (and differ with) Mr Ruto and his deputy for 10 years. That is likely to leave Kalonzo Musyoka as the rallying point for establishment politics.

One of the matters incidental or consequential to the election of Ruto will be the expected (immediate) resignation of the four commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. It would be bad manners on the part of the four commissioners to allow themselves to be pushed.

After the Kenyan elections, Ugandans now know why their system prefers to use brutal coercive force and not the so-called deep state stuff.

President Uhuru needed to make some rough pushing here and there for his Raila to win. In Uganda, we condition the voters to accept that the establishment will carry the day. Where we detect some failings in this strategy, we do a very real rough push.